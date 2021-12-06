Here is an interesting comparison of the turning cycle of the Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4MATIC, which happens to be one of the longest EVs on the market, and the Tesla Model 3 SR+ RWD.
We already know that the Volkswagen ID.4 (RWD) beat the Tesla, thanks to its extraordinarily front wheel turning angle.
But how about the EQS, which has a wheelbase of 3,210 mm, compared to 2,875 mm in the case of Model 3?
Well, the recent Bjørn Nyland test reveals that the EQS wins - but this time, the secret weapon is the rear-wheel steering, which improves the turning circle to 10.9 m (with rear axle steering of up to 10°).
The Mercedes-Benz EQS needs over three additional parking spaces more than the Volkswagen ID.4, but less than the Tesla Model 3.
Here are some numbers:
- Volkswagen e-up! - 9.7 m
- Volkswagen ID.4 - 10.2 m
- Mercedes-Benz EQS - 11.9 m/10.9 m (with rear axle steering 4.5° standard/10° option)
- Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus - 11.8 m
We guess that with the size of the Mercedes-Benz EQS, the rear-wheel steering is a necessity.
It will be interesting to see some day also a comparison with the Tesla Model S and Lucid Air, which also are quite large.
About this article