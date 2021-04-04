Volkswagen ID.4 is well received in reviews for a variety of reasons. One of them, maybe not the primary one, is the very small turning radius of just about 10.2 m (33.5 feet).

That's an outstanding result that makes a big difference in tight spaces. Volkswagen said that it has invested a great deal of know-how in the chassis of the ID.4 - in both the mechanical components and the electronic control system.

Thanks to the Modular Electric Drive Toolkit (MEB) platform and rear-wheel drive, the ID.4 feels nimble for its size.

"With 3.5 turns lock-to-lock and a stellar curb-to-curb turning radius of 33.5 feet, the ID.4 feels nimble, especially compared with other compact SUVs." "The ID.4 has a strut-type front suspension, with lower control arms, coil springs, telescopic dampers and an anti-roll bar. For the first time at Volkswagen, the steering rack is located in front of the centerline of the wheels, to optimize stability during cornering."

In the most recent Bjørn Nyland test, the ID.4 almost matched the turning radius of the tiny Volkswagen e-up! (9.7 m, front-wheel drive) and significantly outperformed the Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus (also RWD). The Model 3 requires about 11.8 m curb-to-curb.

As we can see in the video, the ID.4 was able to turn around basically using the width of three parking spaces, while in the Model 3 it was more like four.

It will be interesting to see the difference between the all-wheel-drive Model 3/Y and all-wheel-drive ID.4.

One thing is sure, the established manufacturers know their job and there are areas in which their solutions are pretty good compared to things that are lacking (like software issues, etc.).