The upcoming Mercedes-Benz EQS was recently listed on the EPA website, which confirms that the two first versions - EQS 450+ and EQS 580 4MATIC - will get a range of respectively 350 miles (563 km) and 340 miles (547 km), as announced in October.

The difference between the two cars is surprisingly small, which is interesting considering that the EQS 580 4MATIC has an additional front motor. In both cases, the usable battery capacity is 107.8 kWh (the total value is not disclosed by the manufacturer).

external_image

Unfortunately, we must complain about the EPA, as its documents no longer show the City and Highway range ratings for new cars (2022 model year). In the case of the EQS, the EQS 580 4MATIC version has not received its card yet (this is why there is only 450+ above).

2022 Mercedes EQS 450+ (RWD; 20")

The entry-level EQS with a 350 mile (563 km) EPA range is below expectations, but it might turn out to be better in the independent testing, so stay tuned for the 70 mph range test.

Overall, the efficiency is very good, but not as good as in the Lucid Air or Tesla Model S. Actually, even the performance-oriented Model S Plaid has higher efficiency (in a 5-cycle test, so not entirely comparable though).

2022 Mercedes EQS 450+ (RWD; 20") :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs
[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label]
Combined
City
Highway		 350 mi (563 km)
N/A
N/A
EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses):
Combined
City
Highway		 97 MPGe: 347 Wh/mi (216 Wh/km)
97 MPGe: 347 Wh/mi (216 Wh/km)
97 MPGe: 347 Wh/mi (216 Wh/km)

2022 Mercedes EQS 580 4MATIC (AWD; 21")

The notes a slightly higher energy consumption and lower range, which makes us a little bit suspicious. The 21" wheels alone should affect the range by a few percents, while here the difference is below 3% in AWD version.

2022 Mercedes EQS 580 4MATIC (AWD; 21") :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs
[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label]
Combined
City
Highway		 340 mi (547 km)
N/A
N/A
EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses):
Combined
City
Highway		 95 MPGe: 355 Wh/mi (220 Wh/km)
92 MPGe: 366 Wh/mi (228 Wh/km)
99 MPGe: 340 Wh/mi (212 Wh/km)

Comparison Side-by-Side

EV Comparison Side-by-Side by InsideEVs
Model 2022 Mercedes EQS 580 4MATIC (AWD; 21")
[A]		 Difference
[A] / [B]		 2022 Mercedes EQS 450+ (RWD; 20")
[B]
Drive AWD   RWD
Battery 115 kWh* 0% 115 kWh*
EPA Range
Combined 340 mi
(547 km)		 -2.9% 350 mi
(563 km)
City      
Highway      
Specs
0-60 mph 4.1 s -25.5% 5.5 s
Top speed 130 mph
(209 km/h)		 0% 130 mph
(209 km/h)
Peak power 385 kW 57.1% 245 kW
EPA Energy Consumption (including charging losses)
Combined 95 MPGe: 355 Wh/mi (220 Wh/km) -2.1% 97 MPGe: 347 Wh/mi (216 Wh/km)
City 92 MPGe: 366 Wh/mi (228 Wh/km) -5.2% 97 MPGe: 347 Wh/mi (216 Wh/km)
Highway 99 MPGe: 340 Wh/mi (212 Wh/km) 2.1% 97 MPGe: 347 Wh/mi (216 Wh/km)
Prices
MSRP $119,110 16.4% $102,310
Dest. Charge +$1,050   +$1,050
Tax Credit $7,500   $7,500
Effective Price $112,660 17.5% $95,860

Gallery: Mercedes-Benz EQS

Mercedes EQS 450+
43 Photos
https://cdn.motor1.com/images/mgl/MNEg8/s6/mercedes-eqs-450.jpg https://cdn.motor1.com/images/mgl/pKnJY/s6/mercedes-eqs-450.jpg https://cdn.motor1.com/images/mgl/4yWYZ/s6/mercedes-eqs-450.jpg https://cdn.motor1.com/images/mgl/VPEWz/s6/mercedes-eqs-450.jpg https://cdn.motor1.com/images/mgl/bqWPm/s6/mercedes-eqs-450.jpg https://cdn.motor1.com/images/mgl/l9yG6/s6/mercedes-eqs-450.jpg https://cdn.motor1.com/images/mgl/XkEz6/s6/mercedes-eqs-450.jpg

Mercedes-Benz EQS spces

  • range:
    EQS 450+ RWD: 350 miles (563 km) EPA; up to 784 km (487 miles) of WLTP
    EQS 580 4MATIC: 340 miles (547 km) EPA
  • two battery versions:
    107.8 kWh of usable battery capacity (12 modules, about 9 kWh each)
    90 kWh of usable battery capacity (10 modules)
    CATL lithium-ion cells (pouch cells or hard-case/prismatic cells), NCM 811 chemistry
    400-volt architecture (396 V nominal)
  • 0-100 km/h (62 mph):
    EQS 450+ RWD: 6.2 seconds
    EQS 580 4MATIC AWD: 4.3 seconds
  • top speed of 210 km/h (131 mph)
  • powertrain options:
    EQS 450+ rear-wheel drive (single motor): 245 kW and 568 Nm
    EQS 580 4MATIC all-wheel drive (dual motor): 385 kW (255 kW rear and 135 kW front) and 855 Nm
    performance version: 560 kW in the future
    both motors are permanently excited synchronous motors (PSM)
    peak regenerative brake up to 290 kW (580 4MATIC) or 186 kW (450+)
  • AC charging (on-board): three-phase 11 kW standard and 22 kW option (Europe)
    Charging time (107.8 kWh): 5 hours at 22 kW AC, 10 hours at 11 kW AC
  • DC fast charging: up to 200 kW;
    10-80% SOC in 31 minutes
    up to 280-300 km (174-186 miles) of WLTP range to be replenished in just 15 minutes
    Plug & Charge feature
  • Length/width/height: 5216/1926/1512
    Length/width/height (USA): 5265/1926/1513
  • Cd value starting from 0.20 (EQS 450+); 0.209 (EQS 580 4MATIC)
  • Boot capacity, VDA: 610-1770 L
  • Weight in roadworthy condition: 2480 kg (EQS 450+); 2585 kg (EQS 580 4MATIC)
    Payload: 465-545 kg (EQS 450+); 475-550 kg (EQS 580 4MATIC)
    Perm. gross vehicle weight: 2945-3025 kg (EQS 450+); 3060-3135 (EQS 580 4MATIC)
  • EVA platform

See also

mercedes eqs us prices Mercedes-Benz EQS Priced From $102,310 In US
mercedes eqs580 first drive review Watch Our Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 First Drive Video
Mark Kane
By: Mark Kane
Got a tip for us? Email: tips@insideevs.com