The upcoming Mercedes-Benz EQS was recently listed on the EPA website, which confirms that the two first versions - EQS 450+ and EQS 580 4MATIC - will get a range of respectively 350 miles (563 km) and 340 miles (547 km), as announced in October.
The difference between the two cars is surprisingly small, which is interesting considering that the EQS 580 4MATIC has an additional front motor. In both cases, the usable battery capacity is 107.8 kWh (the total value is not disclosed by the manufacturer).
Unfortunately, we must complain about the EPA, as its documents no longer show the City and Highway range ratings for new cars (2022 model year). In the case of the EQS, the EQS 580 4MATIC version has not received its card yet (this is why there is only 450+ above).
2022 Mercedes EQS 450+ (RWD; 20")
The entry-level EQS with a 350 mile (563 km) EPA range is below expectations, but it might turn out to be better in the independent testing, so stay tuned for the 70 mph range test.
Overall, the efficiency is very good, but not as good as in the Lucid Air or Tesla Model S. Actually, even the performance-oriented Model S Plaid has higher efficiency (in a 5-cycle test, so not entirely comparable though).
|Combined
City
Highway
|350 mi (563 km)
N/A
N/A
|EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses):
|Combined
City
Highway
|97 MPGe: 347 Wh/mi (216 Wh/km)
97 MPGe: 347 Wh/mi (216 Wh/km)
97 MPGe: 347 Wh/mi (216 Wh/km)
2022 Mercedes EQS 580 4MATIC (AWD; 21")
The notes a slightly higher energy consumption and lower range, which makes us a little bit suspicious. The 21" wheels alone should affect the range by a few percents, while here the difference is below 3% in AWD version.
|Combined
City
Highway
|340 mi (547 km)
N/A
N/A
|EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses):
|Combined
City
Highway
|95 MPGe: 355 Wh/mi (220 Wh/km)
92 MPGe: 366 Wh/mi (228 Wh/km)
99 MPGe: 340 Wh/mi (212 Wh/km)
Comparison Side-by-Side
|Model
|2022 Mercedes EQS 580 4MATIC (AWD; 21")
[A]
|Difference
[A] / [B]
|2022 Mercedes EQS 450+ (RWD; 20")
[B]
|Drive
|AWD
|RWD
|Battery
|115 kWh*
|0%
|115 kWh*
|EPA Range
|Combined
|340 mi
(547 km)
|-2.9%
|350 mi
(563 km)
|City
|Highway
|Specs
|0-60 mph
|4.1 s
|-25.5%
|5.5 s
|Top speed
|130 mph
(209 km/h)
|0%
|130 mph
(209 km/h)
|Peak power
|385 kW
|57.1%
|245 kW
|EPA Energy Consumption (including charging losses)
|Combined
|95 MPGe: 355 Wh/mi (220 Wh/km)
|-2.1%
|97 MPGe: 347 Wh/mi (216 Wh/km)
|City
|92 MPGe: 366 Wh/mi (228 Wh/km)
|-5.2%
|97 MPGe: 347 Wh/mi (216 Wh/km)
|Highway
|99 MPGe: 340 Wh/mi (212 Wh/km)
|2.1%
|97 MPGe: 347 Wh/mi (216 Wh/km)
|Prices
|MSRP
|$119,110
|16.4%
|$102,310
|Dest. Charge
|+$1,050
|+$1,050
|Tax Credit
|$7,500
|$7,500
|Effective Price
|$112,660
|17.5%
|$95,860
Mercedes-Benz EQS spces
- range:
EQS 450+ RWD: 350 miles (563 km) EPA; up to 784 km (487 miles) of WLTP
EQS 580 4MATIC: 340 miles (547 km) EPA
- two battery versions:
107.8 kWh of usable battery capacity (12 modules, about 9 kWh each)
90 kWh of usable battery capacity (10 modules)
CATL lithium-ion cells (pouch cells or hard-case/prismatic cells), NCM 811 chemistry
400-volt architecture (396 V nominal)
- 0-100 km/h (62 mph):
EQS 450+ RWD: 6.2 seconds
EQS 580 4MATIC AWD: 4.3 seconds
- top speed of 210 km/h (131 mph)
- powertrain options:
EQS 450+ rear-wheel drive (single motor): 245 kW and 568 Nm
EQS 580 4MATIC all-wheel drive (dual motor): 385 kW (255 kW rear and 135 kW front) and 855 Nm
performance version: 560 kW in the future
both motors are permanently excited synchronous motors (PSM)
peak regenerative brake up to 290 kW (580 4MATIC) or 186 kW (450+)
- AC charging (on-board): three-phase 11 kW standard and 22 kW option (Europe)
Charging time (107.8 kWh): 5 hours at 22 kW AC, 10 hours at 11 kW AC
- DC fast charging: up to 200 kW;
10-80% SOC in 31 minutes
up to 280-300 km (174-186 miles) of WLTP range to be replenished in just 15 minutes
Plug & Charge feature
- Length/width/height: 5216/1926/1512
Length/width/height (USA): 5265/1926/1513
- Cd value starting from 0.20 (EQS 450+); 0.209 (EQS 580 4MATIC)
- Boot capacity, VDA: 610-1770 L
- Weight in roadworthy condition: 2480 kg (EQS 450+); 2585 kg (EQS 580 4MATIC)
Payload: 465-545 kg (EQS 450+); 475-550 kg (EQS 580 4MATIC)
Perm. gross vehicle weight: 2945-3025 kg (EQS 450+); 3060-3135 (EQS 580 4MATIC)
- EVA platform
