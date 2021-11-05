The upcoming Mercedes-Benz EQS was recently listed on the EPA website, which confirms that the two first versions - EQS 450+ and EQS 580 4MATIC - will get a range of respectively 350 miles (563 km) and 340 miles (547 km), as announced in October.

The difference between the two cars is surprisingly small, which is interesting considering that the EQS 580 4MATIC has an additional front motor. In both cases, the usable battery capacity is 107.8 kWh (the total value is not disclosed by the manufacturer).

Unfortunately, we must complain about the EPA, as its documents no longer show the City and Highway range ratings for new cars (2022 model year). In the case of the EQS, the EQS 580 4MATIC version has not received its card yet (this is why there is only 450+ above).

2022 Mercedes EQS 450+ (RWD; 20")

The entry-level EQS with a 350 mile (563 km) EPA range is below expectations, but it might turn out to be better in the independent testing, so stay tuned for the 70 mph range test.

Overall, the efficiency is very good, but not as good as in the Lucid Air or Tesla Model S. Actually, even the performance-oriented Model S Plaid has higher efficiency (in a 5-cycle test, so not entirely comparable though).

2022 Mercedes EQS 450+ (RWD; 20") :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 350 mi (563 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 97 MPGe: 347 Wh/mi (216 Wh/km)

97 MPGe: 347 Wh/mi (216 Wh/km)

97 MPGe: 347 Wh/mi (216 Wh/km)

2022 Mercedes EQS 580 4MATIC (AWD; 21")

The notes a slightly higher energy consumption and lower range, which makes us a little bit suspicious. The 21" wheels alone should affect the range by a few percents, while here the difference is below 3% in AWD version.

2022 Mercedes EQS 580 4MATIC (AWD; 21") :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 340 mi (547 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 95 MPGe: 355 Wh/mi (220 Wh/km)

92 MPGe: 366 Wh/mi (228 Wh/km)

99 MPGe: 340 Wh/mi (212 Wh/km)

Comparison Side-by-Side

EV Comparison Side-by-Side by InsideEVs Model 2022 Mercedes EQS 580 4MATIC (AWD; 21")

[A] Difference

[A] / [B] 2022 Mercedes EQS 450+ (RWD; 20")

[B] Drive AWD RWD Battery 115 kWh* 0% 115 kWh* EPA Range Combined 340 mi

(547 km) -2.9% 350 mi

(563 km) City Highway Specs 0-60 mph 4.1 s -25.5% 5.5 s Top speed 130 mph

(209 km/h) 0% 130 mph

(209 km/h) Peak power 385 kW 57.1% 245 kW EPA Energy Consumption (including charging losses) Combined 95 MPGe: 355 Wh/mi (220 Wh/km) -2.1% 97 MPGe: 347 Wh/mi (216 Wh/km) City 92 MPGe: 366 Wh/mi (228 Wh/km) -5.2% 97 MPGe: 347 Wh/mi (216 Wh/km) Highway 99 MPGe: 340 Wh/mi (212 Wh/km) 2.1% 97 MPGe: 347 Wh/mi (216 Wh/km) Prices MSRP $119,110 16.4% $102,310 Dest. Charge +$1,050 +$1,050 Tax Credit $7,500 $7,500 Effective Price $112,660 17.5% $95,860

