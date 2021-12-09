The luxurious Mercedes-Benz EQS, in the all-wheel -rive 580 4MATIC version, was recently range tested in cold weather by Bjørn Nyland.

The car was equipped with 21" Nokian R3 (265/40-21) tires and is estimated to have about 106.7 kWh of usable battery capacity. The car is very heavy - 2,760 kg according to the video, which is more than the Audi e-tron SUV (2,720 kg), but also very aerodynamic, which means that it should be better than other models at higher speeds.

At 4°C and a constant speed of 90 km/h (56 mph), the range was 511 km (318 miles), while the energy consumption amounted to 209 Wh/km (336 Wh/mile).

The increase of speed to 120 km/h (75 mph), increases the energy consumption by 26% to 264 Wh/km (425 Wh/mile), which translates into an estimated range of 404 km (251 miles).

Bjørn Nyland's range test runs until 0%, 0 km, ---, or equivalent appear on the display as he does not expect that regular drivers would go beyond "zero". The cars still have some reserve at that point.

The range results are really high, well above the average EVs on the market, especially considering the conditions.

However, the energy consumption appears to be a slightly higher than expected, which - according to Bjørn Nyland - might translate into noticeably better range in Summer conditions and with different tires/wheels.

2021 Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4MATIC [Winter]

Results at 90 km/h (56 mph)

range of 511 km (318 miles)

energy consumption of 209 Wh/km (336 Wh/mile)

used battery capacity: 106.7 kWh (estimated)

temperature of 4°C

21" Nokian R3 (265/40-21)

Results at 120 km/h (75 mph); up 33% compared to 90 km/h:

range of 404 km (251 miles) ; down 21%

energy consumption of 264 Wh/km (425 Wh/mile); up 26%

used battery capacity: 106.7 kWh (estimated)

temperature of 4°C

21" Nokian R3 (265/40-21)

Let's recall that the Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4MATIC was rated in the U.S. at 340 miles (547 km) EPA, compared to 350 miles (563 km) in the EQS 450+ RWD version.

According to the Mercedes-Benz's German website, the WLTP range is as follows:

EQS 350 RWD version: 626 km (389 miles)

EQS 450+ RW version: 768 km (477 miles)

EQS 580 4MATIC version: 671 km (417 miles)

We guess that results above 600 km at 90 km/h should be possible in better conditions, but it's an open question whether the EQS will be able to beat the Tesla Model S, which with 19" wheels and at 16°C, noted a result of 644 km (400 miles).

Tesla Model S LR Raven

Results at 90 km/h (56 mph)

range of 644 km (400 miles)

energy consumption of 144 Wh/km (232 Wh/mile)

used battery capacity: 92.7 kWh (estimated)

temperature of 16°C

19" Michelin PS4 (245/45-19)

Results at 120 km/h (75 mph); up 33% compared to 90 km/h: