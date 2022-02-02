In the most recent 1,000 km challenge, Bjørn Nyland tested the latest Made-in-China (MIC) Tesla Model 3 RWD (former Standard Range Plus/SR+) with about a 60 kWh LFP lithium-ion battery (as recently measured in Bjørn Nyland's range test).

The car offers very good range, efficiency, and fast charging characteristics, which allowed it to achieve an outstanding overall time, despite cold weather (3-6°C) and wind.

The result of 10 hours and 5 minutes is almost the same as the results achieved in the previously tested Tesla Model 3 SR+ cars at significantly higher temperatures:

Not only that, the new result required only 5 fast charging stops (mostly at non-Tesla charging stations as there is no requirement for very high power), compared to 6 in the previous two tests.

Bjørn Nyland noted that the new entry-level Tesla Model 3 has an outstanding thermal management system, as well as good aerodynamics.

The additional 5 kWh (or 9%) of usable battery capacity (as measured in Bjørn Nyland's previous tests) also helps.

There are not that many cars that could achieve a better time. For reference, the Kia EV6 with a 77.4 kWh battery was able to complete the challenge at 6°C in 9 hours and 55 minutes. Also with five stops.

Test conditions (according to Bjørn Nyland):

Start: 100% State of Charge (SOC)

Temperatures: 3-6°C (4°C on average)

Total time: 10 hours and 5 minutes

Average speed (total): 99.2 km/h (62 mph)

Average energy consumption: 205 Wh/km (330 Wh/mile)

Number of stops for charging: 5

Date / Notes: 30.01.2022, Norway, quite windy

Charging stops: