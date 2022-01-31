Tesla has officially expanded its Non-Tesla Supercharger Pilot to two new countries - Norway (about which we reported two days ago) and France.

It means that non-Tesla EVs can now use select Tesla DC fast chargers (CCS2 DC plugs) in three countries at 31 stations: 10 in the Netherlands, 15 in Norway and 16 in France.

Non-Tesla Supercharger Pilot in Norway Non-Tesla Supercharger Pilot in France

The company has also updated the info about who can participate in the pilot rollout - only EV drivers who live in the following countries: The Netherlands, France, Norway plus Germany and Belgium.

It's expected that the pilot will gradually expand to more countries later this year, ahead of the potential full rollout.

Non-Tesla Supercharging Pilot in Norway - 15 stations

Non-Tesla Supercharging Pilot in France - 16 stations

The access to the Supercharging stations (the ones included in the pilot program) is possible via the Tesla app - by selecting Charge Your Non-Tesla option.

Tesla offers a single-use, as well as a subscription (Members) with a lowered price per kWh - basically similar to Tesla drivers (who do not have to pay a monthly fee). The prices vary so, we can't include general pricing.

According to Bjørn Nyland's initial test at the Nebbenes station (150 kW) in Norway, he pays 129 NOK (€12.91) per month for membership and then was able to charge at 2.70 NOK (€0.27) per kWh. The idle fee is 10 NOK (€1.0) per minute.

The prices appear to be very attractive and appear to be lower than in the case of most of the other networks.

The Tesla Supercharging network is the largest DC fast-charging network in Europe and, once fully opened, would be a major boost for long-distance travel in non-Tesla EVs.

Since all of the new Tesla cars in Europe will be natively compatible with the CCS2 charging connector (the CCS-ready, refreshed Model S/Model X are coming), in the near future, we should see full two-way compatibility.