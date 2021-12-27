BMW i4 is one of the latest new all-electric models from BMW, which entered production in Munich, Germany in October. Customer deliveries in Europe started in November. In the U.S., the i4 will be available from Q1 2022.

The BMW i4 is essentially an electric version of the BMW 4-Series Gran Coupe, based on the BMW CLAR platform. Initially, two versions have been introduced, the rear-wheel-drive BMW i4 eDrive40 and the sporty, all-wheel-drive BMW i4 M50. Both are equipped with an 83.9 kWh battery.

EPA range

According to BMW, the i4 eDrive40 with base 18" wheels has an EPA range of up to 301 miles (484 km). The switch to 19" wheels lowers the range by several percent to 282 miles (454 km).

In the case of M50, the energy consumption is much higher. With 19" wheels, the EPA range is 270 miles (434 km). However, the switch to 20" wheels will result in just 227 miles (365 km). That's quite a significant 16% decrease.

Battery

BMW reveals that the i4 is equipped with an 83.9 kWh battery, and interestingly 81.5 kWh or 97.1% is usable, which is quite a high value. The battery consists of prismatic battery cells.

Drive units

The BMW i4 uses the BMW's 5th Generation eDrive. In the case of the i4 eDrive40, it's a 250 kW electric synchronous motor (without permanent magnets), which translates into 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 5.5 seconds.

The i4 M50 has two electric motors for all-wheel drive with a total system output of 400 kW. The front motor is 400 kW, while the rear is 250 kW. The higher power allows accelerating from 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 3.7 seconds.

Gallery: BMW Gen5 eDrive

9 Photos

Charging

In the U.S., the BMW i4 is equipped with a single-phase 11 kW onboard charger, which allows to fully recharge (0-100%) in 8 hours and 15 minutes.

The DC fast charging power is up to 200 kW and a 10-80% recharge should take 31 minutes.

BMW i4 eDrive40 graphs:

BMW i4 M50 graphs:

BMW partners with EVgo to offer easy access to publicly available charging points through a single app. Buyers and lessees will also receive $100 in the form of an EVgo charging credit that can be used at EVgo and partner network stations across all 50 states.

Prices

The BMW i4 eDrive40 starts at an MSRP of $55,400 plus $995 destination, which after deducting the federal tax credit ($7,500), the effective price will start from $48,895.

The BMW i4 M50 starts at an MSRP of $65,900 plus $995 destination, The effective price will start from $59,395.

Gallery: 2022 BMW i4 Extensive Gallery

59 Photos

BMW i4 specs

BMW i4 eDrive40 specs (U.S. version):

EPA Range

18" wheels (225/50R18): 301 miles (484 km)

19" wheels (245/40R19 / 255/40R19): 282 miles (454 km)

18" wheels (225/50R18): 19" wheels (245/40R19 / 255/40R19): WLTP range

up to 590 km (367 miles)

up to 590 km (367 miles) 83.9 kWh battery (81.5 kWh net usable)

398.5 V nominal, 210.6 Ah capacity

prismatic battery cells

four modules with 72 cells each and three 12-cell modules (324 cells total)

NMC 811 chemistry

398.5 V nominal, 210.6 Ah capacity prismatic battery cells four modules with 72 cells each and three 12-cell modules (324 cells total) NMC 811 chemistry 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 5.5 seconds

0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 5.7 seconds



0-100 km/h (62 mph) in top speed of 118 mph (190 km/h)

single motor rear-wheel drive

5th generation electric synchronous motor with single-speed transmission

5th generation electric synchronous motor with single-speed transmission peak system output

335 hp (250 kW) at 8,000–17,000 rpm

317 lb-ft (430 Nm) of torque at 0–5,000 rpm

Max. energy recuperation: 116 kW

335 hp (250 kW) at 8,000–17,000 rpm 317 lb-ft (430 Nm) of torque at 0–5,000 rpm Max. energy recuperation: 116 kW AC charging (on-board): 11 kW

0-100% charging in 8.25 h @ 11 kW

0-100% charging in 8.25 h @ 11 kW DC fast charging: up to 200 kW

10-80% in 31 minutes

up to 164 km (102 miles) WLTP can be replenished in 10 minutes

10-80% in 31 minutes up to 164 km (102 miles) WLTP can be replenished in 10 minutes Weight:

Curb weight: 4,680 lbs (2,123 kg)

Payload: 933 lbs (423 kg)

Curb weight: 4,680 lbs (2,123 kg) Payload: 933 lbs (423 kg) Load compartment capacity of 470 litres can be expanded up to a maximum 1,290 litres

Dimensions: Length 188.5 in; Width 72.9 in; Height 57.0 in; Wheelbase 112.4 in

Ground clearance: 4.9 in

Turning diameter: 20.5 feet

Drag Coefficient (Cx) of 0.24

BMW i4 M50 specs (U.S. version):