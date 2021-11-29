Customer deliveries of the first i4 EVs began at the BMW Welt in Munich last weekend, three months earlier than the automaker originally planned. Bernhard Kuhnt, senior vice president BMW Group Market Germany, said that demand for the i4 is very high.

“With the BMW i4, we have absolutely struck a chord. You can see this from the very high demand for this car. We are delighted to be expanding our electrified product line-up with this sporty, fully-electric Gran Coupé at exactly the right time and to present the first vehicles to our customers today – three months earlier than originally planned. The first delivery of a BMW i4 today, and the first BMW iX in about a week, are further milestones for the BMW Group on the road to electromobility.”

On the occasion, BMW i4 owners were invited to an accompanying program around the fully-electric Gran Coupe in Munich.

Gallery: First BMW i4 customer deliveries at BMW Welt in Munich

6 Photos

The BMW i4 is available in two variants at launch, the single motor i4 eDrive40 and dual motor i4 M50. Both feature an 83.9 kWh lithium ion battery pack (80.7 kwh net capacity) enabling an estimated range of 300 miles (482 km) for the former and 245 miles (394 km) for the latter (both for the US market).

The i4 eDrive40 features a rear-mounted motor making 250 kW (340 PS/335 hp) and 430 Nm (317 lb-ft) of torque, while the i4 M50 boasts a total of 400 kW (544 PS/536 hp) and 795 Nm (586 lb-ft) of torque.

When it comes to performance, the RWD i40 eDrive40 accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 5.7 seconds and tops out at 190 km/h (118 mph), while the AWD i4 M50 covers the same sprint in 3.9 seconds and hits a top speed of 225 km/h (140 mph).

The US market launch is expected in the first quarter of 2022, with prices starting at $55,400 for eDrive40 and $65,900 for M50, plus $995 destination.