Much like many automakers that are making the switch to EVs, BMW has reported that it sold out the entire 2021 allocation of its new i4 electric car. The brand did the same with its all-electric iX Sports Activity Vehicle.

BMW recently started i4 series production in Munich. According to a report by CarsDirect, the automaker made the EV available for preorder earlier this month, and it sold out quite quickly. The publication notes that deliveries of both the i4 eDrive40 and M50 trims are sold out.

CarsDirect got the information directly from BMW's official website. The preorder page for the i4 notes that the first deliveries for both trims are sold out. BMW expects to begin deliveries in June 2022.

Buyers had to pay a $1,500 refundable deposit to pre-order the i4. If they hadn't yet done so, they'll likely have to wait until next summer for a second wave of deliveries to materialize. Fortunately, June 2022 marks the beginning of next summer, so perhaps people won't have to wait too long.

The i4 eDrive40 carries a $56,395 starting MSRP, including destination. The model features a single electric motor, rear-wheel drive, 335 horsepower, and a 5.5-second zero-to-60-mph time. BMW says it can travel some 300 miles on a single charge

Stepping up to the performance-oriented M50 will cost you at least $66,895. It's a dual-motor all-wheel-drive version with 536 horsepower. The M50 has a range of around 245 miles and a 3.7 second 0-60 time.

As we continue to get multiple reports of EVs "selling out," the question often boils down to "how many were allocated." In some cases, automakers provide that number, though not always. As far as we understand, BMW hasn't officially spoken to the number of i4 or iX vehicles being produced for the initial delivery wave. Back in July 2021, we reported that BMW received 2,095 pre-orders for the i4 and 952 for the iX in the US.

Our own Tom Moloughney recently had a chance to drive the 2022 BMW i4 M50, and he was impressed. Check out the video below, and more importantly, Tom's article here.