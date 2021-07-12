The 2021 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD is the longest-range Model 3 version ever offer, with a WLTP rating of 614 km (382 miles).

This new version is supposedly equipped with an 82 kWh battery (Panasonic cells), which is a few percent more than in the previous version, and a heat pump to improve efficiency in colder weather.

In the latest Bjørn Nyland test, the conditions were perfect, with almost no wind, which in theory should allow achieving the WLTP range rating. However, it didn't.

At 90 km/h (56 mph) the result was about 563 km (350 miles) which is 8.3% below WLTP. Bjørn Nyland explains that a few kWh of battery capacity were still available "below 0% SOC", but he hasn't tested to to a dead stop.

At a higher speed of 120 km/h (75 mph), the range dropped 25% to 422 km (262 miles) - still a strong outcome.

2021 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD (82 kWh)

Results at 90 km/h (56 mph)

range of 563 km (350 miles)

energy consumption of 136 Wh/km (219 Wh/mile)

used battery capacity: 76.5 kWh (estimated)

temperature of 27°C

18" Michelin PS4

Results at 120 km/h (75 mph); up 33% compared to 90 km/h:

range of 422 km (262 miles) ; down 25%

; down 25% energy consumption of 180 Wh/km (290 Wh/mile); up 32%

used battery capacity: 76 kWh (estimated)

temperature of 25°C

18" Michelin PS4

In the U.S., the 2021 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD is rated at 353 miles (568 km) of EPA Combined range. The EPA Highway range is 333.8 miles (537.1 km).