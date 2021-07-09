Sure, EVs are super quick, and Teslas can beat most cars at the track. However, the Porsche Taycan, Polestar 2, and all-new Ford Mustang Mach-E are also zippy. In fact, you won't find an EV that's not peppy off the line. Now that more compelling competition has arrived, it's time for an epic race, but not the type of race we're used to.

Car and Driver tests out real-world EV range and charging by pitting 11 of today's electric cars against one another on a 1,000-mile road trip across Middle America. This will either substantiate how difficult it may be to road trip in an EV, or prove that it's not really an issue at all, at least in some cars.

C & D asked for every electric car available today to "benchmark the state of EV technology and the nation's charging infrastructure by road-tripping EVs beyond the range of a single charge." The publication race the Audi e-tron, Ford Mustang Mach-E, Kia Niro EV, Nissan Leaf, Polestar 2, Porsche Taycan 4S, Tesla Model 3 Performance, Tesla Model Y Performance, Tesla Model S Long Range, Volkswagen ID.4, and Volvo XC40 Recharge.

What a lineup! A few key players are missing, but this is the most extensive list of new EVs we've seen performing something of this sort. We've watched and shared a few similar road-trip races out of Europe, but nothing featuring these specific vehicles. The assumption here is the Tesla vehicles will win. They're among the quickest, they have lots of range, they charge quickly, and, most importantly, they have access to the Tesla Supercharger network.

With that said, we've proven that some EVs have much more real-world range than their EPA estimates. Moreover, some Tesla rivals charge very quickly, and happen to be outstanding road trip vehicles, regardless of what it says on paper.

No spoilers here. The video is short, and there's also a full article explaining all the details. Give it a watch, follow the source link for more background, and then leave us a comment.