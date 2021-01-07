Our very own contributor Kyle Conner, along with friends Drew Peterson and Tijmen Schreur, headed out from New York City recently on a non-stop journey to Los Angeles, California in a 2020 Porsche Taycan 4S. The car is equipped with the largest battery, aerodynamic wheels, and, of course, massaging seats. Their goal: beating the Cannonball coast-to-coast record for an electric vehicle last set by Conner in a Tesla Model 3.

Rather than being a race between a Tesla and Porsche, this race really pits the Tesla Supercharger network against CCS fast chargers on other public networks. Conner is the current EV Cannonball Run record-holder. He set the record way back in August of 2019 in a Tesla Model 3. Conner traversed the States in just 45 hours and 16 minutes. At the time, the time to beat was 48 hours and 10 minutes, which was set by another Model 3 in July 2019.

Since Conner's record-setting Model 3 run, there have been over 10 attempts that we know of. However, none of them were able to complete the trip in less time. Last week, Conner crossed the US in a Porsche Taycan 4S in just 44 hours and 25 minutes.

Aside from the Cannonball attempt, Kyle says the drive was a means to stress-test the Electrify America DC Fast Charging network, as well as to compare it to Tesla's Supercharger network. In addition, the Taycan's 270-kW peak charging capability was put to the test. However, Kyle explains that some software bugs didn't allow the car to charge at a rate of over 250 kW very often, though they did achieve 260 kW once.

In order to make the trip a success, and potentially beat the old record, Conner and friends had a strategy in mind. They prioritized charging during peak speeds, from ~3 percent (or less) until 60% or so. Some stretches required deeper charges but nothing over 80 percent. Winter temperatures proved to make things even more difficult, with an average temperature of just 32°F and lows at around 5°F.

Below, we've embedded the time-lapse video from Out of Spec Motoring for your viewing enjoyment.

To say we're impressed with Conner's new record would be an understatement. This is especially true considering the software bugs and winter temperatures. And to be clear, we don't recommend attempting your own Cannonball Run record as there are many potential safety concerns involved, not to mention you'd be breaking the law.

