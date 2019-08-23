We're incredibly happy to report that Kyle Conner's (Out of Spec Motoring) Tesla Model 3 EV Cannonball Run record attracted a ton of positive attention and coverage In fact, if you scroll down to the video description below, there are several links with additional awesome content, including an upcoming podcast and some interviews with Conner.

We were the first to report about the new record run just a few weeks back. Actually, it came just days after a family from Switzerland broke the previous record in their Model 3. Since then, we've updated that article (see above) a few times with more information and a gallery of images.

Now, Conner provides us with a "self" interview of sorts (video podcast), recounting the record run. However, more interestingly, he takes us through his incredible 13,000-mile Model 3 road trip. What's it like to put a year's worth of miles on a new Tesla over a short period of time?

Check out the video for Conner's story. Then, leave us a comment below.

