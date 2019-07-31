A 2018 Tesla Model 3 Long Range RWD just set the new EV Cannonball Run record. It was piloted by a family from Switzerland, however, they were driving the car on a vacation in the United States. The Thomsen family decided to add the cross-country road trip to their travel plans, but those plans quickly shifted to attempting a Cannonball Run.

Having owned multiple Tesla vehicles since 2012, the Thomsen's are hardcore fans. They bought the Model 3 in Europe and had it shipped to the U.S. The three drivers set out from the Red Ball Garage in New York City on Friday, July 12 at 11:02 PM. They completed the trip just 48 hours and 10 minutes later, at the Portofino Hotel in Redondo Beach, California.

The previous EV Cannonball Run record of 50 hours and 16 minutes was set by automotive writer and editor Alex Roy and InsideEVs contributor Daniel Zorrilla.

