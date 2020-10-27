The EPA's official website includes now range and efficiency ratings for the latest Tesla Model 3 versions after the most recent changes.

The new numbers for the Long Range all-wheel drive and Performance versions confirm Tesla's estimated range. At the moment there is no new rating for the Standard Range Plus version.

The new Tesla's are considered as 2021 model year.

2021 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD

The Long Range AWD version should be able to achieve 353 miles (568 km) of range - up 31 miles (50 km) or 9.6%.

The energy consumption is now lowered by almost 11% to 134 MPGe - 251 Wh/mi (156 Wh/km).

2021 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD EPA rating:



range of 353 miles (568 km)

energy consumption (including charging losses): combined: 134 MPGe - 251 Wh/mi (156 Wh/km) city: 141 MPGe - 239 Wh/mi (149 Wh/km) highway: 127 MPGe - 265 Wh/mi (165 Wh/km)



2021 Tesla Model 3 Performance AWD

The Performance version (with 20" wheels) should be able to achieve 315 miles (507 km) of range - up 16 miles (26 km) or 5.4%.

The energy consumption is 113 MPGe - 298 Wh/mi (185 Wh/km), same a before.

2021 Tesla Model 3 Performance AWD (20") EPA rating:



range of 315 miles (507 km)

energy consumption (including charging losses): combined: 113 MPGe - 298 Wh/mi (185 Wh/km) city: 118 MPGe - 286 Wh/mi (178 Wh/km) highway: 107 MPGe - 315 Wh/mi (196 Wh/km)



Gallery: Tesla Model 3 (design studio U.S. - October 2020)