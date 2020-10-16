Tesla has just announced more changes in its online design studio and here in this post we will focus on the latest updates of the EPA estimated range results.

Basically, all models (Model 3, Model S, Model X, Model Y) got upgrades, besides the Model S Long Range Plus, which was updated earlier to 402 miles (647 km).

The range numbers usually increased by several percent, although in some cases it was around 12%.

In short, the Model 3 LR AWD is rated at 353 miles (568 km), which is 9.6% more than before. The Model Y LR AWD is rated at 326 miles (525 km) or 3.2% more than previously. Check our detailed info below:

Tesla's EPA estimated range results:

Tesla Model 3

Standard Range Plus (18") - 263 miles (423 km)

up 31 miles (50 km) or 9.6% from 322 miles (518 km)

Acceleration 0-60 mph improved from 4.4 seconds to 4.2 seconds

up 16 miles (26 km) or 5.4% from 299 miles (481 km)

Acceleration 0-60 mph improved from 3.2 seconds to 3.1 seconds

Tesla Model S

Long Range Plus (19") - 402 miles (647 km)

Performance (19") - 387 miles (623 km)

up 39 miles (63 km) or 11.2% from 348 miles (560 km)

the 21" version is rated at 334 miles (537 km), 13.7% less

Tesla Model X

Long Range Plus (20") - 371 miles (597 km)

up 36 miles (106 km) or 11.8% from 305 miles (491 km)

the 22" version is rated at 300 miles (483 km), 12% less

Tesla Model Y