The EPA officially listed today the range and energy efficiency rating for the upcoming all-electric Volvo XC40 Recharge, which recently entered production in Europe.

After the rather disappointing results for the Polestar 2, we knew that the XC40 cousin (based on the same CMA platform) will get an even lower rating due to its more SUV-ish shape.

The EPA range is 208 miles (335 km), not much considering 78 kWh battery. That's almost 11% or 25 miles less than in the case of Polestar 2 (233 miles).

The main reason behind the relatively low range is surprisingly high energy consumption. EPA says we should expect 79 MPGe - 427 Wh/mi (265 Wh/km) in the combined cycle. That's almost 17% above Polestar 2.

2021 Volvo XC40 Recharge EPA rating:



range of 208 miles (335 km)

energy consumption (including charging losses): combined: 79 MPGe - 427 Wh/mi (265 Wh/km) city: 85 MPGe - 396 Wh/mi (246 Wh/km) highway: 72 MPGe - 468 Wh/mi (291 Wh/km)



Let's also take a look at the chart with the Tesla Model Y, which makes the XC40 Recharge appear really inefficient. But is that really the case to get some 83-108 miles less than Model Y? We will surely try to test the range as soon as possible.

