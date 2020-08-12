We just spotted new EPA range and efficiency ratings for the Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD version, which turns to be as efficient as its Model 3 equivalent (LR AWD).

The range of Model Y LR AWD is 316 miles (508 km), as Tesla estimated, while the combined energy efficiency is 121 MPGe - 279 Wh/mi (173 Wh/km).

Model 3 has the same MPGe value (MPGe it is not a very precise measure), because it's slightly more efficient on the highway (due to aerodynamics, we guess) and slightly less efficient in the city. Higher efficiency in the city category must be caused by some technical improvement on the Model Y we believe.

In the case of Model Y Performance on 21-inch wheels, the combined efficiency is 111 MPGe - 304 Wh/mi (189 Wh/km). That is over 8% worse than LR AWD.

2020 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD EPA rating:



range of 316 miles (508 km)

energy consumption (including charging losses): combined: 121 MPGe - 279 Wh/mi (173 Wh/km) city: 127 MPGe - 265 Wh/mi (165 Wh/km) highway: 114 MPGe - 296 Wh/mi (184 Wh/km)



2020 Tesla Model Y Performance 21" (Long Range AWD) EPA rating:

range of 291 miles (468 km)

energy consumption (including charging losses): combined: 111 MPGe - 304 Wh/mi (189 Wh/km) city: 116 MPGe - 291 Wh/mi (181 Wh/km) highway: 106 MPGe - 318 Wh/mi (198 Wh/km)



Tesla Model Y is the third most efficient electric car in the U.S., after the Tesla Model 3 and Hyundai IONIQ Electric, according to EPA ratings.

The bar might be increased even higher if the company launches the RWD model.

