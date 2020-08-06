Our good friend Sean Mitchell of All Things EV loves the Tesla Model Y. In fact, he thinks it's Tesla's best offering yet and he speculates that it will sell very well. However, he doesn't own a Model Y. He test drove one in the past and was a bit discouraged by its range, at least when compared to the EPA's estimates. He drove a Performance model and got 243 miles of range, though this wasn't specifically a range test of the car.

Mitchell decided it was time to rent a Model Y and really spend the time to calculate its real-world range. We'll say upfront that all range tests are a bit different, there are many factors involved, and the results vary. However, based on our own tests, The Model Y went 290 miles to the EPA's 315. For our test, we fully charge each car and drive it at a constant 70mph until the state of charge reaches zero. This may or may not apply to your driving situation, but the goal here is to be consistent.

Weirdly, on Tesla's website, it says the Model Y Long Range has 316 miles of EPA range while the Performance version has 291 miles. The EPA lists only the Performance version, though it also lists it with 21-inch wheels. Its numbers show Performance at 315 miles and Performance with 21-inch wheels at 291 miles. As you can see, the discrepancy here is likely just the naming.

Mitchell's range test travels the same route in Colorado every time he performs it. He drives on the highway, which has a speed limit of 75 mph most of the time, though it slows in parts. His average speed stays between 65 and 75 mph. There is a 2,000-foot elevation change one way, which means it's to his advantage when traveling back, but not likely to make up for the climb.

There are other details like the outside temperature, wind, and 20-inch wheels. Literally just about everything has some impact. Check out the video for all the specifics from Mitchell, as well as the interesting results. Then, post your takeaways in the comment section below.