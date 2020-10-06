The official range rating for the 2021 Polestar 2 is 233 miles (375 km), using a 78 kWh battery, which is far below our expectations.

Several months ago, Polestar's website showed a target of 275 miles (442 km), while the European WLTP rating was 470 km (292 miles). As we can see, the final EPA result is 20% lower than the WLTP.

The real-world range of the Polestar 2 might still be quite good, but at least on paper, the P2 will not be the top non-Tesla BEV. Tesla Model 3 LR AWD was rated at 322 miles (+38%), while the Performance version is at 299 miles (+28%).

Bjorn Nyland in his test noted: 435 km (270 miles) at 90 km/h (56 mph) and 305 km (190 miles) at 120 km/h (75 mph).

The combined energy efficiency of the Polestar 2 is 92 MPGe - 366 Wh/mi (227 Wh/km). Quite a lot - 30% more compared to the Model 3 LR AWD (280 Wh/mi) or 23% more than the Model 3 Performance (298 Wh/mi).

2021 Polestar 2 EPA rating:



range of 233 miles (375 km)

energy consumption (including charging losses): combined: 92 MPGe - 366 Wh/mi (227 Wh/km) city: 96 MPGe - 351 Wh/mi (218 Wh/km) highway: 88 MPGe - 383 Wh/mi (238 Wh/km)



Polestar 2 specs:

233 miles (375 km) of EPA range (compared to 275 miles/442 km target)

of range (compared to 275 miles/442 km target) 470 km (292 miles) of WLTP range

of range 78 kWh battery (324 pouch cells, 27 modules, liquid-cooled)

(324 pouch cells, 27 modules, liquid-cooled) 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 4.7 seconds

dual motor all-wheel drive

system output: 300 kW (408 hp) and 660 Nm of torque (one 150 kW and 330 Nm electric motor per axle)

150 kW fast charging capability

Dimensions (L/H/W) 4.6m / 1.48m / 1.95m

Trunk capacity of 440 liter (front and back combined)

based on Compact Modular Architecture (CMA) platform

* in China battery capacity will be 72 kWh