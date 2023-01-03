Even though Polestar is a manufacturer of all-electric vehicles with a strong connection to Volvo, the company wants to be perceived as a builder of more exciting and fun-to-drive vehicles, which is why it launched the Polestar 2 BST 270, its most track-focused car ever. It features a slew of modifications that should make it good around a circuit and the automaker has now published a video showing this vehicle being driven spiritedly around the Ascari track in Spain, where it looks like it’s right at home.

Polestar tested the 2 BST 270 on this very track before it was revealed, so it’s right at home here. The new video not only shows the car going around the track, but it also features commentary from Polestar Chief Test Engineer Joakim Rydholm, who explains all this limited series model’s modifications and how they improve the driving experience. He is also the host of an older video about the Polestar 2 being tested in arctic conditions.

The Polestar 2 BST 270 has a lower ride height, sticky tires designed specially for it, special 21-inch wheels, Öhlins 2-way adjustable dampers, 20 percent stiffer springs and a subtle exterior makeover with a revised front bumper and optional black strip that runs along the entire center line of the vehicle, a look inspired by the prototype that Polestar brought to the Goodwood Festival of Speed in 2021.

What we got out of this video is that Polestar is trying to emphasize how easy it is to drive the BST 270 quickly around a track thanks to the performance modifications that it features. And this should build the driver’s confidence to really attack corners in this vehicle, which should by all accounts be one of the most engaging to drive electric vehicles currently available.

You can’t order one any more, though. All 270 examples were reserved quite quickly, and out of this number (which is for the entire global market) only 58 cars are coming to the United States, which is 11 more than what the manufacturer initially announced. In the US, the Polestar 2 BST Edition 270 has a starting price of $76,900, while a non-BST model starts at $66,400.