You can now make your dual-motor Polestar 2 more powerful with a new over-the-air update that the manufacturer just made available. Available for all North American customers, in the US it costs $1,195 and it increases the vehicle’s combined power and torque output from 408 hp and 487 lb-ft to 476 hp and 503 lb-ft, an increase of 68 horsepower and 15 lb-ft, which should result in a noticeable performance boost.

The power boost was made available to European owners first, exactly one year ago, where the manufacturer is charging €1,000.

With the update installed, the Polestar 2 can accelerate to 60 mph (96 km/h) in 4.2 seconds, compared to 4.5 seconds without it. The manufacturer notes that it is not only quicker to sprint off the line, but that it also feels more muscular in-gear, especially when accelerating from speeds between 44 and 80 mph (70 and 129 km/h) – it apparently cuts half a second going from 50 to 75 mph, dropping its time to 2.2 seconds.

It apparently also improves the vehicle’s responsiveness to prods of the accelerator pedal, which the manufacturer says should result in a more engaging driving experience. The update also adds a launch control function “for those moments when even extraordinary acceleration is deemed too ordinary,” according to the automaker.

According to Thomas Ingenlath, CEO of Polestar,

This upgrade highlights how connected technologies can transform the relationship a car company has with its customers. The driving experience in Polestar 2 is something we are really proud of. It is such a fun car to drive already, but with this upgrade we can offer even more to our customers who might be after a little extra excitement.

Polestar 2 owners of eligible vehicles can order the update from the Polestar Shop website and the software upgrade can also be had as part of the $5,500 Performance Pack that also adds Öhlins Dual Flow Valve dampers, Brembo brakes, 20-inch forged wheels and yellow seat belts.