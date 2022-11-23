Polestar recently produced the 100,000th Polestar 2 electric vehicle at Volvo Cars' plant in Luqiao, China, two and a half years after production began.

The milestone vehicle is destined for a customer in Ireland, one of the newest Polestar global markets, and features unique stickers on the doors to mark the accomplishment.

"It's an amazing achievement - especially given we launched the Polestar 2 during the pandemic. Thank you to the team and all our customers who have joined us on this exciting journey." Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO

Demand for the Polestar 2 remains strong, with the automaker projecting that it will deliver 50,000 cars worldwide this year. Polestar has already built 50,000 units so far in 2022, and is now focusing on delivering them to customers around the world. The Polestar 2 is currently available in 27 global markets across Europe, North America, China and Asia Pacific.

Since the very first Polestar 2 vehicle was delivered in July 2020, the EV has been continuously upgraded. Thanks to remote over-the-air (OTA) software updates, various elements have been added to the cars, including extending real-world range, increasing charging speed, an eco climate function and battery preconditioning optimization.

In the first nine months of this year, the Polestar 2 ranked fifth in the midsize premium car segment for sales, ahead of the BMW i4 EV and ICE-powered Audi A5. Polestar sold 17,994 EVs during the period, up 63 percent, according to figures from market researcher Dataforce cited by Automotive News Europe.

The volume also made the Polestar 2 Europe's fifth-ranked premium EV, ahead of the Audi Q4 e-tron, Mercedes-Benz EQA and the Volvo XC40 Recharge.

While the Polestar 2 is currently the brand’s only all-electric model on sale, the brand will add three new EVs over the next three years, starting with the recently revealed Polestar 3 in 2023. The midsize SUV will be followed by the Polestar 4 crossover coupe in 2024 and the Polestar 5 flagship sedan in 2025. Further down the road is the Polestar 6 halo roadster, expected to launch within the next five years.

Polestar recently announced it secured a $1.6 billion loan from its two major shareholders, Volvo Cars and PSD Investment Ltd, that will help capitalize the company through 2023.