We weren’t expecting Volvo’s sporty, electrified arm to reveal a more hardcore version of the recently updated Polestar 2 sedan, yet here it it is and it’s called the BST Edition 270. And thankfully it’s more than just a cosmetic pack, as the manufacturer has tried to make the vehicle sportier feeling around corners, as well as more responsive.

This was achieved through suspension upgrades: the ride is 25 millimeters (1 inch) lower, it gets Ohlins two-way adjustable dampers, stiffer springs by around 20 percent and a new front strut tower brace that further helps enhance responsiveness. What’s really cool about the dampers is they can be adjusted via separate reservoirs and dials which you can turn from under the hood - you don’t need special tools to dial in the suspension to your liking.

Helping send its 476 horsepower and 502 pound-feet (680 Nm) of torque to the ground are unique 21-inch alloys that run 245/35 section Pirelli P Zero tires, which according to Polestar were created specially for this car. The brakes are the same Brembo setup as before, with four-piston callipers up front and a striking gold finish.

Gallery: Polestar 2 BST Edition 270

23 Photos

Only 270 Polestar 2 BST examples will be built, and no more than 55 of them will come to the US (where they retail for $75,500, plus an additional $5,000 for the full body livery wrap, or just the stripe for $1,000), under 15 are going to Canada and 40 will go to the UK and Ireland. The rest will be shared among the main markets where Polestar is present.

Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO, reminds us that last year Polestar showed a more hardcore version of the Polestar 2, which participated in the famous Goodwood hillclimb, and it was very well received. He said