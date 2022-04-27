Polestar announced updates to the Polestar 2 model, related to three main areas - sustainability, tech and design.

The sustainability component includes aluminum parts (battery tray and wheels) produced with the use of renewable energy (reduction of CO 2 emission by 1,350 kg per car), as well as more environmentally friendly materials.

In terms of tech, the optional heat pump (included in Plus Pack) has an improved optimal temperature range, which is now between -7°C and 25°C. That should improve efficiency in cold weather. The Performance Pack in Europe will offer 350 kW of power and 680 Nm of torque.

The most important change appears to be applied to the Polestar 2 Standard range Single motor (SR SM) version (front-wheel drive), which was introduced in Europe in 2021 (it's not offered in North America). The Polestar 2 SR SM will get a higher capacity battery pack - 69 kWh instead of 64 kWh for more range and also faster charging.

Main tech changes applied to the Polestar 2 Standard range Single motor:

battery pack: 69 kWh (up 5 kWh or 7.8% from 64 kWh)

"improved cell chemistry"

WLTP range: 474 km (295 miles) - up by 7-8%

electric motor: up to 170 kW (up from 165 kW)

faster charging: up to 130 kW

heat pump has an improved optimal temperature range, now between -7°C and 25°C

There is no word about any increase in battery capacity in Long range versions (78 kWh in Europe and North America and 72 kWh in China).

Changes related to design include new wheels, paint colors, and new interior materials:

"Design detail updates bring new expressions to all Polestar 2 variants. Polestar's strategy on interior materials is to increase the use of renewable, recyclable and recycled materials, and to always include a vegan upholstery option. In Polestar 2, an improved optional Nappa leather upholstery with greater sustainability credentials is now available."

Here is the list of changes in the latest update, listed by the manufacturer:

New exterior colors: Space (replaces Void) and Jupiter (replaces Moon)

Magnesium is now the default standard color with no cost

New designs for the standard 19-inch and optional 20-inch wheels

New Zinc color for ventilated Nappa leather upholstery (replaces Barley), available with new Light Ash deco (replaces Reconstructed Wood)

Removable sunshade for the panoramic glass roof (also available in Polestar Extras web shop from mid-June 2022 for all Polestar 2 with glass roof)

The performance software upgrade with maximum output of 350 kW and 680 Nm is now included in the Performance Pack in Europe

The heat pump (included in Plus Pack) has an improved optimal temperature range, now between -7°C and 25°C

Advanced cabin filter and upgraded interior particulate matter sensor with new in-car app that quantifies exterior air quality improvement in the cabin (Plus Pack)

In the US, the single and dual motor versions of the Polestar 2 are available only with the 78 kWh battery (see specs as of the time of announcement in August 2021).