Polestar's announcement of the new Polestar 2 versions for the European market is much more detailed (including prices) than for the North American market, and reveals that there will be an additional smaller battery pack option!

First of all, the existing dual-motor, all-wheel-drive version with 78 kWh - called now Long range Dual motor - willo be joined by two new single-motor versions:

(NEW) Long range Single motor:

Preliminary WLTP range of 515-540 km (320-336 miles) ;17.1-18.3 kWh/100 km

78 kWh battery

0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 7.4 seconds; 0-60 mph in 7.0 seconds

single motor front-wheel drive

170 kW and 330 Nm

Preliminary WLTP range of 420-440 km (261-273 miles) ; 17.1-18.0 kWh/100 km

new 64 kWh battery

0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 7.4 seconds; 0-60 mph in 7.0 seconds

single motor front-wheel drive

165 kW and 330 Nm

Preliminary WLTP range of 450-480 km (280-298 miles); 19.5-20.3 kWh/100 km

78 kWh battery

0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 4.7 seconds; 0-60 mph in 4.5 seconds

dual motor all-wheel drive

300 kW and 660 Nm (2x 150 kW, 2x 330 Nm)

We guess that the difference of 165 kW and 170 kW power output in the single-motor versions is just a software-based marketing move.

In the U.S. and Canada, there will be no Standard range Single motor (at least for now), but it does not surprise us at all, as multiple other manufacturers in the past also limited their offer in North America only to the top-of-the-line battery/motor configurations.

The small battery pack has 14 kWh or 18% lower capacity, which lowers the WLTP range by 95-100 km (59-62 miles) or over 18% (which means the efficiency is similar).

The single motor version with a 78 kWh battery can go 60-65 km (37-40 miles) or 13-14% more than the existing dual-motor version.

New Polestar 2 specs

The final WLTP numbers will be announced later this year.

Prices

With the introduction of new versions, the Polestar 2 will be more affordable. The prices in Europe will ranges from around 40,000 to 60,000 euros ($47,575 to $71,365).

Here is reference pricing based on the German market (excluding incentive and handover):

Long range Dual motor - EUR 51,500

Long range Single motor - EUR 48,500

Standard range Single motor - EUR 45,500

Performance Pack - EUR 6,000

Plus Pack (includes heat pump) - EUR 4,500

Pilot Pack - EUR 3,500

* The LR SM is €3,000 above SR SM. The LR DM is €6,000 above SR SM.

Order books for the new variants are now open in Polestar’s launch markets (China, Sweden, Norway, the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, the UK and Switzerland). Deliveries will start in the second half of 2021.

As we know, order books for the U.S. and Canada will open later this year, the prices are not yet announced.