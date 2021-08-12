Polestar announced the 2022 Polestar 2 offer for the U.S., which is much more attractive than ever thanks to lower prices and the introduction of a new entry-level version (hinted at in April). A new thing is also an optional heat pump.

Let's take a look at the details, starting with the new single motor version.

2022 Polestar 2 Single Motor

The entry-level Polestar 2 Single Motor is front-wheel drive with a peak power output of 170 kW (compared to two 150 kW motors in the Dual Motor version).

The battery pack capacity remains the same - 78 kWh, but the estimated EPA range is much higher - 265 miles (426 km). That's 32 miles (51 km) or 13.7% more than in the 2021 Polestar 2 (AWD), however, let's wait for the official EPA numbers and info about the test cycle.

The most interesting thing about the 2022 Polestar 2 Single Motor is the MSRP price of $45,900, which, assuming the same $1,300 DST, and deducting $7,500 federal tax credit, translates into an effective price of $39,700.

The company goes even a step further and notes that in California, with state and utility incentives, the effective price might be as low as $34,900.

Available options include: Plus Pack and Pilot Pack (more on that below). Deliveries of the Polestar 2 Single Motor will begin at the end of 2021.

"The new Polestar 2 Single Motor offers the lowest price and longest range in the lineup, with an estimated EPA range of 265 miles and a starting price of $45,900 USD, or, using California as an example, as low as $34,900 after qualified federal, state, and utility incentives."

2022 Polestar 2 Dual Motor

The new 2022 Polestar 2 Dual Motor has the same powertrain (dual-motor, all-wheel-drive with 300 kW peak output) and battery (78 kWh) as the initial Polestar 2, but its EPA range is also expected to increase a bit to 249 mi (401 km). That's 16 miles (26 km) or 6.9% more.

It's too early to know, but the increase in the range might be solely related to smaller 19" wheels and maybe a change in the EPA test cycle version.

The most interesting thing is that the 2022 Polestar 2 Dual Motor starts at $49,900 - a full $10,000 below the outgoing version, however, the standard equipment differs as well.

Assuming $1,300 DST and deducting $7,500 federal tax credit, the effective price is $43,700. Polestar says that in California it can be as low as $38,900 due to state and utility incentives.

Available options include Plus Pack, Pilot Pack and Performance Pack (more on that below).

Deliveries will begin in October of 2021.

"The Polestar 2 Dual Motor is now available for bespoke configuration, allowing customers flexibility to order a car which best suits their lifestyle. Starting at $49,900 USD, or as low as $38,900 after qualified federal, state, and utility incentives (California example), it has 408 hp and an estimated EPA range of 249 miles – an increase of 16 miles over the 2021 car’s estimated range."

Gallery: 2021 Polestar 2 Electric Fastback

40 Photos

By the end of this year, Polestar intends to expand the number of retail "Spaces" in the U.S. to 25. The test drives can be scheduled online. Orders are also accepted online.

Gregor Hembrough, Head of Polestar in North America said:

“We are excited to introduce the expanded Polestar 2 range, which offers an ideal configuration for every lifestyle. As we roll the brand out to 20+ new U.S. markets this year, we have the product, pricing and convenience to place Polestar at the top of consumer shopping lists.”

Options

There are three packages available for the 2022 Polestar 2: Plus Pack, Pilot Pack and Performance Pack. The most important EV-related upgrade is of course the heat pump, which is promised to improve the range in cold weather by 10%.

Plus Pack ($4,000):

a mechanical heat pump, which is designed to extend the vehicle’s range by up to 10% under certain conditions

a full-length panoramic glass roof

a premium interior featuring a Harman Kardon audio system, WeaveTech vegan upholstery, and high-level interior illumination

"For those living in cold weather locales, the package offers a “must have” combination of comfort and the potential to use less battery power to warm the vehicle."

Pilot Pack ($3,200): enhanced safety and Level 2 driver assistance features



Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

Pilot Assist

Blind Spot Information System (BLISTM)

Cross Traffic Alert

a 360-degree surround view camera and all-round parking sensors,

plus more advanced safety features

Performance Pack ($5,000) for increased driver focus



adjustable Öhlins suspension dampers supporting the front and rear

forged 20-inch alloy wheels

Brembo brakes

Continental sport tires

Polestar’s signature ‘Swedish gold’ aesthetic details

Single options:

Nappa leather interior ($4,000)

20” wheels with unique spoke pattern ($1,200)

metallic paint ($1,200)

Google’s native infotainment system (with key features like Google Assistant and Google Maps built-in) remains standard on all versions.

Polestar 2 prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2021 Polestar 2 $59,900 +$1,300 $7,500 $53,700 2022 Polestar 2 Single Motor $45,900 +$1,300 $7,500 $39,700 2022 Polestar 2 Dual Motor $49,900 +$1,300 $7,500 $43,700

Polestar 2 specs

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) Top

Speed 2021 Polestar 2 AWD 78 233 mi

(375 km) 4.5 2022 Polestar 2 Single Motor FWD 78 265 mi*

(426 km) 2022 Polestar 2 Dual Motor AWD 78 249 mi*

(401 km) 4.5

Please note that in Europe, Polestar is also offering a new Polestar 2 lineup, including not only a Single Motor version but also a smaller battery version.