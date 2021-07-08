Remember that hot looking Polestar 2 that appeared to have lowered suspension and more aggressive details? Well, it just debuted at the 2021 Goodwood Festival of Speed featuring components designed to make it even quicker and sportier.

Polestar calls this an experimental vehicle, but nowhere in the press release does the manufacturer talk about putting it into production - they say it was built specifically for the Goodwood hillclimb. The car features different and more aggressive front and rear bumpers, blistered wheel arches, 10 millimeter increased track width and 25 millimeter lower ride height.

The wheels are 21 inches in diameter wearing Pirelli P-Zero Rosso tires and they hide 6-piston Akebono front brakes. Polestar also points out that the front springs are some 80 percent stiffer than stock, while in the rear they are 40 percent stiffer. And while you can already get Öhlins DFV dampers on the production model, on this experimental prototype, they are upgraded to three-way adjustable Öhlins dampers that are also around 30 percent stiffer.

Total power from the Polestar 2’s electric motor has also been increased, from 300 kW (408 horsepower) to 350 kW (476 horsepower), but we are not told how much quicker it is. The standard car hits 100 km/h (62 mph) in under 5 seconds, so we imagine this more powerful example may drop that down closer to the 4-second mark.

Finally, Polestar wanted to improve the prototype’s structural rigidity, so it adapted the carbon fiber front strut brace from teh S60 Polestar Engineered, while in the rear there’s a custom brace. Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO, explains that

I challenged the design and engineering teams to play with Polestar 2 and come up with something that makes a strong statement for Goodwood. For a few months I have enjoyed driving another experimental Polestar 2, nicknamed ‘Beast’, around our Gothenburg campus, which inspired the team to come up with this version for Goodwood. We want to flex our muscles and explore opportunities.

