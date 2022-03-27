Polestar announced that the new entry-level version of the Polestar 2 model, powered by a single (front) motor, is now available for a test drive and ordering in the U.S.

It was originally anticipated to enter the market in late 2021, according to the announcement of the 2022 model year in August 2021.

The price difference between the single- and dual-motor versions is $4,000.

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2022 Polestar 2 Single Motor 19" $45,900 +$1,300 $7,500 $39,700 2022 Polestar 2 Dual Motor 19" $49,900 +$1,300 $7,500 $43,700

Both versions are equipped with the same 78 kWh battery. The EPA range value of the Polestar 2 SM is 270 miles (434 km), which is the highest result for the model.

Noteworthy is that the DM version in the 2022 model year received a 7% higher EPA range rating of 249 miles (401 km), compared to the 2021 version.

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) Top

Speed 2022 Polestar 2 Single Motor 19" FWD 78 270 mi

(434 km) 7.0 100 mph

(161 km/h) 2022 Polestar 2 Dual Motor 19" AWD 78 249 mi

(401 km) 4.5 127 mph

(204 km/h)

Polestar lists a double-digit number of retail locations – or Spaces - open in major markets across the US, where customers can test drive, purchase or service the vehicles: Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Orange County, Calif.; New York City; Denver, Colorado; Boston; Central and Southern New Jersey; Dallas and Austin, Texas; Detroit; Minneapolis; Phoenix; Seattle; Atlanta; Charlotte, North Carolina; Connecticut; South Florida; and Washington D.C.

Additionally, the company offers vehicle pick up and delivery for test drives, sales, and service within 150 miles from any Polestar Space.

Gregor Hembrough, Head of Polestar North America said:

“The single-motor Polestar 2 can be had for well under $35,000 in states like New Jersey, making it one of the most compelling offerings on the market. All variants of the Polestar 2 exude the brand’s leadership in cutting-edge technology with the Google infotainment system, premium sustainable materials, and unparalleled avant-garde design.”

Similarly, the Polestar 2 SM entered the Canadian market. Polestar announced deliveries start in mid-March.

The Polestar 2 SM is available from $49,900 CAD, while the number of Polestar Spaces is three: Montréal, Toronto, and Vancouver.