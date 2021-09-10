The recently announced 2022 Polestar 2 is coming to the U.S. later this year - the Dual Motor version in October, and the all-new Single Motor version at the end of 2021.

Today we will take a look at the latest EPA range and efficiency ratings for the 2022 Polestar 2 Dual Motor, which on paper should have about 16 miles (26 km) or 7% more range - 249 miles (401 km), compared to the outgoing 2021 model year version.

We guess that there might be two main reasons behind the gains. The first is the switch from 20" wheels to 19" wheels as standard, possibly worth up to 3% of more range.

The second thing might be a virtual gain - the score is higher due to a full 5-cycle EPA test, instead of 2-cycle for the 2021 model year version.

2022 Polestar 2 Dual Motor 19"

Unfortunately, the EPA's data is incomplete for several models that were recently listed, which means that we don't have the City and Highway range ratings.

The 249 miles (401 km) value is the EPA Combined range value. It should be slightly lower on the highway, which we will probably test at some point in the future.

The 2021 version has noted 226 miles at 70 mph (113 mph), which was a bit above its highway rating of 222 miles (357 km).

Don't ask us why the efficiency of the 2022 is lower than 2021 (and it still has more range with the same battery). We assume that the EPA data is wrong.

2022 Polestar 2 Dual Motor 19" :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 5-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 249 mi (401 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 89 MPGe: 379 Wh/mi (235 Wh/km)

94 MPGe: 359 Wh/mi (223 Wh/km)

84 MPGe: 401 Wh/mi (249 Wh/km)

Here is a comparison of the new and outgoing Polestar 2 Dual Motor cars. The 2022 appears to be a better value proposition when combined with an optional $4,000 package that includes a heat pump to limit range losses in the cold weather (due to the heating).

If we start to add other packages, the price quickly increases to the 2021 level.