Polestar has big expansion plans for its lineup in the coming years, going from two models at the moment—the Polestar 1 and Polestar 2—to five by 2024.

Unsurprisingly, two of the upcoming three launches will be SUVs (Polestar 3 and Polestar 4), while the third will be the Polestar 5 flagship sedan.

The electric performance car manufacturer teased the Polestar 3 earlier this month under a full camouflage wrap, revealing a sporty-looking body spiced up with Precept Concept-inspired details.

We also learned that the Polestar 3 will be made from 2022 at Volvo's plant in Charleston, South Carolina, alongside the next-generation Volvo XC90. The Polestar 3 will share the SPA2 platform with the XC90, albeit with a different floor assembly (skateboard chassis). It will be roughly the same size as the XC90.

What about the other upcoming electric SUV, the Polestar 4? A fresh report from Car Magazine sheds more light on this model. Speaking with CEO Thomas Ingenlath, the publication learned that this smaller vehicle will take aim at the next-generation Porsche Macan, which will go all-electric. Basically, the Polestar 4 will be to the Polestar 3 what the Macan is to the Cayenne.

Gallery: Polestar 4 official teasers

4 Photos

First teased under a dust sheet to investors in late September 2021, the Polestar 4 will launch in 2023 as a slightly smaller and more affordable premium electric crossover alternative to the Polestar 3. Targeting the likes of the Porsche Macan EV, the Polestar 4 will adopt a coupe-like roofline just like its German rival.

"We have a second SUV in our pipeline. It will compete below the Polestar 3's €75,000 sector, it is slightly smaller. It will not compromise on the interior length, but this car is slightly more ground-hugging, a bit more of the coupe-type roofline."

The chief executive also disclosed the Polestar 4’s targeted starting price of around €55,000—the equivalent of $62,200 before any market-specific adjustments.

"The Polestar 4 really brings the greatness of the brand to a segment that will, eventually, start around €55,000, where we in some point in time want to reach with the Polestar 4. This is the [price] spectrum we will cover with these two cars."

Given its price and size, the Polestar 4 is likely to become the company's bestseller by mid-decade, according to documents the automaker shared with investors. With projected annual sales of 79,000 vehicles, it will outperform the Polestar 2 sedan eventually.

The coupe-style SUV will enter production at parent company Geely's Hangzhou Bay factory in China before the end of 2023, based on a different group EV architecture than the Polestar 3—Geely's Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA).