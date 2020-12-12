Zhejiang Geely Holding Group (Geely Holding) announced earlier this year an all-new and very interesting Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA) platform, envisioned for all-electric vehicles.

The SEA will be able to handle a variety of applications:

cars A-Segment through to larger D and E segment, and even Light Commercial Vehicles

front-wheel drive, rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive

single-, dual- or triple- motor configuration plus a range-extender option

high performance, including acceleration from 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in less than 3 seconds

long-range of more than 700 km (435 miles) - under NEDC test cycle we assume

battery pack lifespan of 2 million km (1.24 million miles)

over-the-air software updates

5-star safety ratings

high volume series production

The Chinese group intends to deploy SEA across its portfolio of nine global automotive brands which collectively sold over 2 million units in 2019, starting in 2021 with the Lynk & Co brand.

Let's recall that besides the Geely brand, the group include also: Volvo, Polestar, Lotus, London Electric Vehicle Company (LEVC), smart, 9.7% of Daimler, Lynk & Co, Geometry, Zhidou, Maple, Farzion and Proton.

Geely said also that SEA will be the first open-source platform and that it has entered into preliminary discussions with other global Original Equipment Manufacturers about the potential use of the SEA architecture.

The plan is to produce hundreds of thousands of SEA based vehicles in China in the short-term, and then ramp up in the long term, once subsidiary brands introduce their SEA based models.

" The use of SEA will attract customers, both B2B and B2C, with unrivalled connectivity, shared vehicle functions, e-motor capabilities, constant over-the-air-updates that will keep vehicles up to date, leading autonomous drive functions, and will offer a maximum range in excess of 700km between recharging with the capacity to increase range in the future. Synergies generated by the architecture within Geely Holding are expected to reduce development costs at participating brands and to generate substantial savings on R&D costs."

Li Shufu, Chairman and founder of Geely Holding, said:

“Our development of this transformative electric vehicle architecture marks the biggest leap forward at Geely in more than a decade. This far-reaching innovation will greatly expand the volume and scalability of our zero-emission models, and we intend to offer the benefits of this innovation to other manufacturers – reflecting the common interests in our industry in addressing the challenges of climate change. Open-source architectures will be a hallmark of new mobility services, of which Geely Holding is proud to be the pioneer.”

Lynk & Co Zero EV

The first model, based on the SEA platform will be the Lynk & Co Zero EV, shown in the concept version Lynk & Co Zero Concept at the Beijing Auto Show in September 2020.

It looks pretty attractive, and offers pretty compelling specs:

up to 700 km (435 miles) - under the NEDC test cycle used in China

0-100 km/h (62 mph) in less than 4 seconds

800 V battery system

retain its range without degradation for at least 200,000 km (124,000 miles) and have a design life of 2,000,000 km (1.24 million miles)

all-wheel drive

single 400+ kW electric motor

over-the-air software updates

adaptive air suspension

"150mm-220mm height-adjustable air suspension and continuous damping controlled (CDC) electromagnetic shock absorbers"

Lynk & Co's CoPilot ADAS system (Mobileye's Supervision Technology and latest system-on-chip EyeQ5)

"a perfect 50:50 body weight ratio, body length of 4950mm, and ultra-long wheel base of 2999mm"

Production of the Lynk & Co Zero EV will start in mid-2021 at a new facility in Eastern China.

The company is preparing to start production and recently started dynamic testing of the pre-production prototypes.

Lynk & Co Zero EV - the first production body-in-white (BIW) Lynk & Co Zero EV prototype first dynamic testing in China

Gallery: Lynk & Co Zero Concept