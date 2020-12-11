Geely's Lynk & Co brand has shown today a camouflaged prototype of an all-new all-electric Zero EV model that currently is undergoing its first dynamic testing in China.

The concept version of Zero EV was unveiled just three months ago at the 2020 Beijing Auto Show and recently the pre-production version has begun high validation speed testing at the Yan Cheng test facility in China’s Jiangsu Province.

The work on the Zero EV progresses really quickly as the company is pushing hard to complete further physical testing (including wind tunnel, and cold and hot weather testing) over the next several months and aims to start production in mid-2021. The first customer deliveries are expected in the last quarter of 2021.

The Zero EV looks really promising not only from the outside, but also because it's the first vehicle based on Geely’s all-new Sustainable Electric Architecture (SEA).

The SEA platform is envisioned for high-end electric cars with 800 V battery system. In the case of Zero EV specifically, it will accelerate 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in less than 4 seconds and has a range of up to 700 km (435 miles) - under the NEDC test cycle used in China we guess.

"As part of the physical testing stage, the ZERO has undergone extensive high-speed testing on the high banks of the Yan Cheng track where it has achieved a sub-four-second 0-100km/h time, whilst having also undergone ‘Moose Testing’ for high-speed large object avoidance, and chicane handling tests to demonstrate how the ZERO EV handles in high-speed environments."

Lynk & Co promises "class-leading luxurious performance and high-speed handling capabilities". Since the Zero EV will be equipped with adaptive air suspension, it should be comfortable too.

According to the Chinese manufacturer, the Zero EVs 800 V battery will withstand 2 million kilometre (1.24 million miles) and the first 200,000 km (124,000 miles) should not show any "power degradation" - although we guess they mean energy capacity (kWh) or range.

The architecture is ready for over-the-air software updates to make the car better over time:

"The ZERO was designed with the idea that vehicles can continually evolve after leaving the factory through the use of Firmware Over the Air updates which will be a core part of the SEA Operating System, and also with input from third-party application development to keep SEA-based vehicles up to date."

Kent Bovellan, the Chief Engineer for the SEA Architecture at Geely Auto Group said:

“The speed at which we have taken the SEA based ZERO EV from concept to production-ready is really amazing. Today, we are gathering real-world data that matches our early estimations for SEA and for the ZERO EV. We are creating a new type of electric vehicle that matches performance with quality, and quality with technology.”

Gallery: Lynk & Co Zero EV First Dynamic Testing in China