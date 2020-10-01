Here is the Polestar 2's charging curve, recorded at a Fastned ultra-fast charging station.

According to the charging test, conducted by the Fastned fast charging network, the Polestar 2 has one of the better charging curves.

It can accept up to roughly 150 kW of power, although the peak does not last long - probably up to around 17% of State-of-Charge (SoC).

Then the charging power decreases, but as we can see, not linearly, like in the case of Volkswagen ID.3, but rather through multiple steps.

Join owners and enthusiasts discussing the Polestar 2 at InsideEVsForum.com!

external_image

The charging power seems to be at around 70 kW up to nearly 80% SoC, which is actually quite good. Of course, the most time-efficient charging would be up to 60% SoC when the power is closer to 100 kW.

Overall, Polestar 2 is a strong contender in terms of charging power, although as shown in Bjorn Nyland's test, it's not as good as Tesla Model 3, especially in terms of charging speed in km/h (how quickly range is replenished).

See also similar tests

fast charging polestar 2 tesla model 3 This Fast Charging Test Proves Polestar 2 Is No Match For Tesla Model 3
volkswagen id3 pro dc charging test Volkswagen ID.3 Pro DC Charging Test: Peak Is 100 kW Up To 40% SOC

Gallery: 2021 Polestar 2: First Drive

2021 Polestar 2 badge
39 Photos
2021 Polestar 2 badge 2021 Polestar 2 brakes detail 2021 Polestar 2 cabin 2021 Polestar 2 charge port 2021 Polestar 2 dash 2021 Polestar 2 door panel 2021 Polestar 2 front

Source: Fastned