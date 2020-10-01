According to the charging test, conducted by the Fastned fast charging network, the Polestar 2 has one of the better charging curves.

It can accept up to roughly 150 kW of power, although the peak does not last long - probably up to around 17% of State-of-Charge (SoC).

Then the charging power decreases, but as we can see, not linearly, like in the case of Volkswagen ID.3, but rather through multiple steps.

The charging power seems to be at around 70 kW up to nearly 80% SoC, which is actually quite good. Of course, the most time-efficient charging would be up to 60% SoC when the power is closer to 100 kW.

Overall, Polestar 2 is a strong contender in terms of charging power, although as shown in Bjorn Nyland's test, it's not as good as Tesla Model 3, especially in terms of charging speed in km/h (how quickly range is replenished).

