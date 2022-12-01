The Polestar 2 has been awarded an overall vehicle safety rating of 5 stars by the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the highest possible score a vehicle can achieve in the agency's New Car Assessment Program (NCAP).

Polestar says this places the Polestar 2 amongst the absolute safest vehicles on sale today and confirms the electric fastback's five-star rating awarded by the Euro NCAP in European crash testing last year.

"Building on last year's 5-Star EuroNCAP rating, we are happy to announce that Polestar 2 has also received the benchmark 5-star rating from the NHTSA in the United States. Our customers can take pride and comfort knowing that their Polestar 2 features the latest technology, great design and sustainable materials complemented by a top safety rating." Gregor Hembrough, Head of Polestar North America

The Polestar 2 was awarded 5 stars for Frontal Crash protection, 5 stars for Side Crash protection and 5 stars for Rollover protection, achieving a perfect 5-star average score. The Frontal Crash test consists of a frontal barrier test simulating a head-on collision between two similar vehicles, each moving at 35 mph (56 km/h).

Gallery: Polestar 2

66 Photos

The Side Crash test combines Side Barrier and Side Pole Star Ratings into a single side rating; the Side Barrier simulates an intersection collision between a standing vehicle and moving barrier at 38.5 mph (62 km/h), while the Side Pole Barrier test simulates a crash into a fixed object like a tree or utility pole.

The Rollover Resistance test measures the risk of rollover in a single-vehicle, loss-of-control scenario; the Polestar 2's rollover risk was assessed at 8.30%.

The Polestar 2 comes equipped with the latest in protective and preventive technology. Safety features include inner side airbags for the front occupants, a Front Lower Load Path (FLLP) to absorb impact energy and protect its passengers, and the "SPOC block." The latter is a unique aluminum structure designed to deflect objects like the wheel, tire and front suspension components away from the cabin and battery pack in the event of a crash.

The Polestar 2 benefits from 95 years of groundbreaking safety development by Volvo Cars, one of its two major shareholders alongside PSD Investment Ltd, controlled by Chinese billionaire Li Shufu—the founder and chairman of Polestar's parent company Zhejiang Geely Holding Group.

Polestar 2 inner side airbags for the front occupants