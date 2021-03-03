The all-electric Polestar has received five stars and high results in all categories.

Euro NCAP released today its first safety ratings of 2021, including the all-electric Polestar 2, which not disappoint in the latest protocol regime.

The P2 not only received the maximum five-star rating, but the results are strong in all categories.

2021 Polestar 2 Euro NCAP Crash Test
An interesting thing is the new active bonnet system, which should help to reduce the impact on the pedestrian's head (see video from about 2:00). It allowed Polestar 2 to elevate the Vulnerable Road Users score to 80%.

2021 Polestar 2 Euro NCAP Crash Tests - an active bonnet
Here are the detailed results:

  • Adult Occupant - 92 percent
  • Child Occupant - 89 percent
  • Vulnerable Road Users - 80 percent
  • Safety Assist - 86 percent
2021 Polestar 2 Euro NCAP Crash Test
Crash tests include:

  • a frontal impact test, the car impacts a rigid full width barrier at 50 km/h (31 mph)
  • a frontal impact test, 50% of the width of the car is striking an oncoming deformable barrier (both traveling at 50 km/h/31 mph)
  • Pole test - the tested car is propelled sideways into a rigid pole at 32 km/h (20 mph)
  • Side impact test - a mobile deformable barrier impacts the driver's door at 60 km/h (37.3 mph)

Source: Euro NCAP

