Euro NCAP released today its first safety ratings of 2021, including the all-electric Polestar 2, which not disappoint in the latest protocol regime.

The P2 not only received the maximum five-star rating, but the results are strong in all categories.

An interesting thing is the new active bonnet system, which should help to reduce the impact on the pedestrian's head (see video from about 2:00). It allowed Polestar 2 to elevate the Vulnerable Road Users score to 80%.

2021 Polestar 2 Euro NCAP Crash Tests - an active bonnet

Here are the detailed results:

Adult Occupant - 92 percent

Child Occupant - 89 percent

Vulnerable Road Users - 80 percent

Safety Assist - 86 percent

Gallery: 2021 Polestar 2 Euro NCAP Crash And Safety Tests

8 Photos

Crash tests include: