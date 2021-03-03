The all-electric Polestar has received five stars and high results in all categories.
Euro NCAP released today its first safety ratings of 2021, including the all-electric Polestar 2, which not disappoint in the latest protocol regime.
The P2 not only received the maximum five-star rating, but the results are strong in all categories.
An interesting thing is the new active bonnet system, which should help to reduce the impact on the pedestrian's head (see video from about 2:00). It allowed Polestar 2 to elevate the Vulnerable Road Users score to 80%.
2021 Polestar 2 Euro NCAP Crash Tests - an active bonnet
Here are the detailed results:
- Adult Occupant - 92 percent
- Child Occupant - 89 percent
- Vulnerable Road Users - 80 percent
- Safety Assist - 86 percent
Gallery: 2021 Polestar 2 Euro NCAP Crash And Safety Tests
Crash tests include:
- a frontal impact test, the car impacts a rigid full width barrier at 50 km/h (31 mph)
- a frontal impact test, 50% of the width of the car is striking an oncoming deformable barrier (both traveling at 50 km/h/31 mph)
- Pole test - the tested car is propelled sideways into a rigid pole at 32 km/h (20 mph)
- Side impact test - a mobile deformable barrier impacts the driver's door at 60 km/h (37.3 mph)
Source: Euro NCAP
About this article