Polestar has implemented significant upgrades to the 2024 Polestar 2 electric fastback, including more power, performance and range.

The Tesla Model 3 rival now features all-new electric motors enabling a rear-wheel-drive variant for the first time in a Polestar, a more powerful battery, and sustainability improvements. It also receives a new high-tech front end inspired by the Polestar 3 SUV and its SmartZone "grille."

Starting with the styling tweaks, the 2024 Polestar 2 adopts the SmartZone front panel that hosts the vehicle front facing camera and mid-range radar. The only other design update regards the 20-inch forged alloy wheels in the Performance Pack, which have been updated to align the sportiest Polestar 2 model with its Polestar 3 equivalent. In addition, the standard 19-inch rims are now available with Michelin all-season tires.

New 295-hp rear motor and 82-kWh battery for RWD Polestar 2

Moving on to the powertrain, as with the Volvo XC40 and C40 Recharge, both Polestar 2 variants feature next-generation electric motors and inverters that are said to offer increases in both efficiency and performance.

The single-motor variant is now rear-wheel drive, powered by a new permanent magnet motor and silicon carbide inverter. The new motor has a power output of 295 horsepower (220 kilowatts) and maximum torque of 361 pound-feet (489 Newton-meters).

Those are significant increases of 67 hp (50 kW) and 118 lb-ft (160 Nm) over the FWD model it replaces. As a result, the 2024 Polestar 2 Single Motor is quicker, covering the 0-60 mph sprint in 5.9 seconds (an improvement of 1.1 seconds). The rear-wheel-drive Polestar 2 also gains a new, larger 82-kWh battery pack.

The 2024 Polestar 2 Dual Motor also sees powertrain updates in the form of two new electric motors offering more power, torque and a rear-drive bias. The dual motor variant adopts the new rear motor and uses it as its primary drive source, supported on the front axle by a new asynchronous motor. The previously available 78-kWh battery carries over, though.

Together, the motors produce 415 hp (310 kW) and 546 lb-ft (739 Nm) – up from the original 402 hp (300 kW) and 487 lb-ft (659 Nm) – resulting in vastly improved traction, greater overall efficiency and higher performance.

The 0-60 mph sprint is now covered in 4.3 seconds by the Polestar 2 Dual Motor or 4.1 seconds by the Polestar 2 Dual Motor with the optional Performance Pack, which is listed with a lower power output of 449 hp (336 kW), though. The Performance Pack is available to purchase as a downloadable over-the-air performance software upgrade for any eligible Dual Motor cars.

For efficiency gains, the front motor can now be disengaged completely when not needed and reengaged when the driver wants more power.

Range gains of 30 miles (RWD) and 10 miles (AWD)

Speaking of efficiency, Polestar says it expects range improvements for both powertrain variants due to the optimization of power delivery from the more powerful motors. For the dual motor variant, the company says the EPA-estimated range is now up to 270 miles (434 kilometers), a 10-mile (16-km) improvement.

Thanks to the new 82-kWh battery, the single motor model sees a more spectacular range increase of 30 miles (48 km) to 300 miles (483 km). The 2024 Polestar 2 single motor model also sees higher DC fast charging speeds of up to 205 kW as a result – compared to 155 kW on dual motor models that use the 78-kWh pack.

Besides these powertrain updates, Polestar has made some changes to the standard equipment to increase overall value and convenience. For example, the wireless phone charger and Driver Awareness features are now standard on all models, while the Pilot Pack safety suite is included on the dual motor version specifically for North America.

The 2024 Polestar 2 is available to order now, with the first US deliveries expected to start later this year.