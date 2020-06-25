Polestar is a brand whose roots can be traced back to the mid 1990s when it was building racing cars for the Swedish touring car championship. Nowadays it’s Volvo’s in-house electrified performance arm and it has no intention of renouncing its racing heritage, so it comes as no surprise that it offers a very tempting Performance Pack for the Polestar 2, the firm’s first all-electric production car.

The changes this pack brings to the Polestar 2 package should really improve how the car handles. The main feature of this pack are Öhlins Dual Flow Valve adjustable dampers, which have 22 settings for the driver to choose from, although be warned that they are manually adjustable - you won’t be able to change their stiffness by the press of a button; a visit to the dealer or a specialized service center will be required to change their setting.

Next up are upgraded Brembo brakes that feature four-piston front calipers that are finished in gold and they grip onto 375 mm rotors ensuring improved stopping power over the standard setup.

Helping Polestar 2 reduce unsprung weight are a set of forged 20-inch wheels that shed an impressive 5 kg (11 lbs) per corner. You can recognize vehicles that have these wheels fitted by the gold-colored tire valve cover that matches the finish on the Brembo calipers.

The gold theme is continued inside with matching gold-finished seatbelts. Polestar has not announced the exact price of this pack, but it estimates it will add around €6,000 ($6,720) to the car’s price.