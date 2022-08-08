The 2022 Polestar 2, in the all-wheel-drive version with a 78 kWh battery, was recently tested in the "moose test," but it did not impress.
The all-electric Polestar 2 is considered a driver's car with very good driving characteristics, however, according to km77.com, the car was able to successfully complete the test at a maximum initial speed of 74 km/h (46 mph). At higher speeds some understeer comes into play and it was hitting the cones.
- initial part: 74 km/h (46 mph)
- middle part: 59 km/h (37 mph)
- final part: 35 km/h (22 mph)
That's a bit disappointing, considering that the Tesla Model 3 and Tesla Model Y were both able to achieve 83 km/h (52 mph) in Long Range, AWD versions. The difference is almost 10 km/h (6 mph) or over 10%.
On the other hand, Polestar 2 noted a better result in the slalom test. The car completed it in 22.8 seconds, which is a bit quicker than the Cupra Born (23.6 seconds) or BMW i4 eDrive40 (24.0 seconds).
Previous results of the km77.com's moose test for reference (initial speed):
- 2019 Tesla Model 3 LR AWD - 83 km/h (52 mph)
- 2021 Tesla Model Y LR AWD - 83 km/h (52 mph)
- 2021 Hyundai Ioniq 5 (RWD, 72.6 kWh) - 82 km/h (51 mph)
- 2018 BMW i3s [video] - 79 km/h (49 mph)
- 2021 MINI Countryman SE (PHEV) - 79 km/h (49 mph)
- 2021 Aiways U5 - 78 km/h (48 mph)
- 2021 Kia EV6 (RWD, 77.4 kWh) - 78 km/h (48 mph)
- 2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo S - 78 km/h (48 mph)
- 2021 Porsche Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo - 78 km/h (48 mph)
- 2019 Audi e-tron [video] - 77 km/h (48 mph)
- 2021 Dacia Spring - 77 km/h (48 mph)
- 2020 MINI Cooper SE - 77 km/h (48 mph)
- 2021 Peugeot e-2008 - 77 km/h (48 mph)
- 2020 Renault Twingo Z.E. [video] - 77 km/h (48 mph)
- 2020 Peugeot e-208 - 76 km/h (47 mph)
- 2021 Audi e-tron GT - 75 km/h (47 mph)
- 2020 Audi e-tron Sportback [video] - 75 km/h (47 mph)
- 2021 Cupra Born (RWD, 62 kWh) - 75 km/h (47 mph)
- 2021 Fiat 500 electric - 75 km/h (47 mph)
- 2020 Honda e - 75 km/h (47 mph)
- 2020 Opel Corsa-e [video] - 75 km/h (47 mph)
- 2022 BMW iX xDrive40 - 74 km/h (46 mph)
- 2021 Citroën ë-C4 [video] - 74 km/h (46 mph)
- 2018 Hyundai Kona Electric [video] - 74 km/h (46 mph)
- 2020 Mazda MX-30 - 74 km/h (46 mph)
- 2022 Polestar 2 (AWD, 78 kWh) - 74 km/h (46 mph)
- 2022 BMW i4 eDrive40 - 73 km/h (45 mph)
- 2018 Jaguar I-PACE - 73 km/h (45 mph)
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 - 73 km/h (45 mph)
- 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS - 72 km/h (45 mph)
- 2020 Jeep Renegade 4xe [video] - 70 km/h (44 mph)
- 2019 SEAT Mii Electric - 70 km/h (44 mph)
- 2016 Tesla Model X [video] - 70 km/h (44 mph)
- 2019 Ford Kuga PHEV (Ford Escape PHEV in the U.S.) [video] - 68 km/h (42 mph)
- 2019 Kia Soul EV (e-Soul) [video] - 68 km/h (42 mph)
- 2021 Skoda Enyaq iV - 67 km/h (42 mph)
About this article