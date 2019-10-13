One of the most difficult safety tests in the automotive world, aside from actual crash tests, is the dreaded moose test. No doubt, many car manufacturers have had their automobiles fail badly at this test, while some barely pass.

First, a little history. The moose test wasn't named as such until 1997, when the infamous footage and pictures of a Mercedes-Benz A Class failing spectacularly (landing on its roof) circulated in televisions and magazines around the world. The driver, who was thankfully unharmed, said that the objective of the test was to determine if the car could maneuver safely around a sudden obstacle, like a moose. The term stuck, and 22 years later, we've kept on using the moose test as the exercise in which a car must avoid a suddenly appearing object or person while traveling at a decent rate of speed.

Gallery: 2019 Jaguar I-Pace: First Drive

99 Photos

So, back to the video above. No doubt there will be many of you who will glance over the history bit and get right to the good stuff. The Jaguar I-Pace was released to critical acclaim in 2018, and was Europe's first-ever all-electric crossover. Just don't try to avoid a car poking itself out or a child running from a sidewalk and stopping in front of you at around 50 miles per hour.

In the video, we can see that the I-Pace understeer heavily, narrowly missing and hitting cones in the process, almost as if the car weighed twice as heavy and was equipped with bad tires. In its best attempt, we even see the I-Pace completely lock up the outside wheel after the initial evasive maneuver to the left, almost as if the stability control systems are fighting the car. In most cases, the I-Pace still travels in a straight line towards the cones despite the wheels being turned in the direction to avoid danger. Not good at all.