We recently shared several articles and videos with you about the Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo. It's essentially a wagon version of Porsche's popular all-electric Taycan performance sedan. Now, we get to see the Taycan Cross Turismo attempt a proper moose test.

For those unfamiliar, the moose test is a safety test to help determine how quickly a car may be able to avoid a sudden obstacle in the road. Some cars fare quite well in the test, while others struggle. For example, the Tesla Model Y and Hyundai Ioniq 5 aced the test. However, the Ford Mustang Mach-E couldn't take it at a reasonable speed without losing its rear end. The VW ID.4's performance was mediocre in the same test.

Before watching the video, we assumed the Taycan Cross Turismo would fare quite well. C'mon, it's a Porsche. However, it's a large, heavy Porsche that's very unlike the cars mentioned above. Place your bets before reading on and watching the video.

The Taycan sedan can successfully tackle a moose test at 48.5 mph (78 km/h). The same publication tested it in the past. It lost the battle to the smaller Tesla Model 3 Performance, which did it at 51.5 mph (83 km/h).

That said, the Cross Turismo is wider and longer, though not much heavier, than the Taycan sedan. However, the lanes and the cones don't change based on the size of the vehicle. This could mean that the Taycan wagon will struggle here.

The all-wheel-drive Taycan Cross Turismo's best attempt came in at 45.98 mph (74 km/h), which is considered a success, though it was expectedly slower than the Taycan sedan. The testers suggest that perhaps the Cross Turismo's tires were one of the primary reasons it didn't fare as well as its sedan sibling.