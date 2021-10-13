We have yet another in-house range test of the Porsche Taycan, though this one applies to the Cross Turismo model. With so many Taycan trims and configurations, we could run new range tests often, and we already have.

Kyle Conner tests the Taycan 4 Cross Turismo, which is the base model. For those unaware, the Cross Turismo is the wagon version of Porsche's first fully electric vehicle. And, while wagons aren't popular on our shores, they seem to get plenty of affection from true car aficionados. Who wouldn't like a car that's fast and practical? Kyle certainly does. In fact, he goes so far as to say that the Taycan Cross Turismo is one of his favorite EVs on the market today.

If you're in the market for a wagon, chances are you prioritize practicality and versatility. Or, perhaps you're just a fan of such a car's uniqueness and sophistication. Either way, if you're going to spend nearly $100,000 on an EV, you'd better be confident its range is as practical as its configuration.

The 2021 Taycan 4 Cross Turismo starts at 93,700. Porsche says it has an EPA-estimated range of 215 miles. It also cranks out 469 horsepower and it'll scoot you to 60 mph in 4.8 seconds with launch control.

Tom Moloughney also ran a range test of the Taycan Cross Turismo, but the "Turbo" configuration he tested only has 204 miles of EPA-estimated range. He was able to travel an impressive 246 miles. It's important to note, all versions of the Taycan Cross Turismo come with the 93.4 kWh Performance Plus battery pack.

Kyle points out that the "4" Cross Turismo is the top-spec configuration when it comes to range, so he should be able to eke out more than 246 miles. After a proper 70-mph highway range test, with 0% charge remaining and zero miles of range left, the Taycan 4 Cross Turismo had traveled 251.7 miles. Yet again, the Taycan beats the EPA's test by a notable margin.