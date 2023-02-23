The Porsche Taycan is available in a slew of variants, from the base, rear-wheel drive model to the over-the-top Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo, which is kind of like a wagon on steroids, only electric.

In other words, Porsche's first production EV offers a wide choice of versions, with a little bit of something for everyone who's willing to spend at least $86,000 on a new car.

And it's this versatility that Porsche is using in its latest promotional video featuring brand ambassador and former FIA World Endurance Champion Mark Webber. In the short film embedded at the top of this article, the ex-F1 driver uses a Taycan 4 Cross Turismo to get to Jason's Ladder in northern Tasmania, Australia, a stunning place with gravel-paved hairpin turns and jaw-dropping scenery.

And wouldn't you know it, the Taycan can handle it all, from the swoopy roads covered in asphalt to the more demanding mounting roads that lack the smooth black asphalt.

Born in Australia, Mark Webber goes on to say in the promotional clip that “Tasmania is one of the last great wildernesses left on the planet. It's an unyielding outpost ruled by the elements, that's long lured pioneering spirits, dreamers, trailblazers, and for those who are driven to take the road less traveled,” after which he adds that “driving in a place like this, you're reminded why we need to protect our environment for further generations.”

As you might expect, the Porsche Taycan is presented as being the perfect solution to this problem, but that's ok because it's an ad, after all, and a pretty interesting one at that. So go check it out at the top of this page and let us know what you think in the comments below.

As a quick reminder, the Porsche Taycan sedan debuted in 2019 as the company's first-ever production EV and was later followed by the crossover-like Taycan Cross Turismo and the wagon-like Taycan Sport Turismo. In the US, prices start at $86,700 for a base Taycan sedan and can go all the way up to $200,000 for a generously-appointed Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo.