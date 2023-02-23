The Pininfarina Battista made a splash at its first-ever visit to India, where it set two new world records and solidified its place as the fastest accelerating road-legal car in the world.

In collaboration with Autocar India, the Italian EV ran a ¼ mile sprint in 8.55 seconds and a ½ mile test in 13.38 seconds, as well as achieving a top speed of 358.03 kilometers per hour (222.46 miles per hour) – the fastest a production car has ever been on Indian soil, breaking the previous local record of 332 km/h (200 mph) which was also held by Autocar India.

The two new world records were set at Indore’s Natrax facility with Hormazd Sorabjee at the wheel of the Italian electric supercar, while Renuka Kirpalani managed to clock a top speed of 357.1 km/h (221.89 mph), officially becoming India’s fastest woman.

The Pininfarina Battista wore Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires for the top speed runs, while the ¼ mile and ½ mile runs were made on Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2R rubber, both of which are available to order when buying a Battista.

Back in November 2022, Pininfarina’s all-electric hyper GT made a name for itself when the Italian marque revealed its stunning acceleration and braking figures – just 1.79 seconds for the 0-60 mph (0-96 km/h) sprint and a full stop from 62 mph (100 km/h) in just 101.7 feet (31 meters), making it the fastest accelerating road-legal car in the world and the fastest braking EV.

Now, during the Battista’s Indian debut, the company's CEO had this to say:

“This year, new Battista owners are excited to explore the unprecedented performance of this design and engineering masterpiece. These speed records – and independent tests – have validated our ambition to create a new generation of hyper and luxury car leading with Battista, whereby electric power delivers performance that is simply unachievable in the world of ICE powertrains.”

Based on the Rimac Nevera, the Pininfarina Battista is the most powerful Italian car ever made, with a whopping 1,417 kilowatts (1,900 horsepower) and 1,725 pound-feet (2,340 Newton-meters) of torque produced by a quad-motor electric powertrain, with a 120 kilowatt-hours battery pack that offers a WLTP-cycle range of up to 295 miles (476 km).

Just 150 units will be individually hand-crafted at the company’s atelier in Cambiano, Italy, each with a starting price of $2.34 million (2.2 million Euros at current exchange rates).