Automobili Pininfarina has released performance figures for the Battista electric hyper GT, and the numbers are outstanding.

In a demonstration at the Dubai Autodrome in the United Arab Emirates where the Battista made its dynamic debut in the Middle East, the all-electric hyper GT celebrated a series of world records recently achieved in the final round of homologation.

The Battista's performance credentials were recorded and verified at Nardò, in Italy, as part of the vehicle's global test and development program earlier this year. The official acceleration and braking figures have now been revealed, and they are record-breaking. Thanks in part to its unique launch control technology, the Battista sprints from 0 to 60 mph (96 km/h) in 1.79 seconds—that's quicker than a Formula 1 car!

It goes from 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 1.86 seconds, 0 to 120 mph (193 km/h) in 4.49 seconds and 0 to 124 mph (200 km/h) in just 4.79 seconds. The electric hyper-GT's top speed is 217 mph (350 km/h). These numbers certify it as the world's fastest-accelerating road-legal vehicle, at least until Rimac decides to improve the Nevera's performance specs.

Gallery: Automobili Pininfarina Battista On Track

12 Photos

A car that is so fast requires strong stopping power and official tests appear to certify Battista as the fastest braking EV in the world. Thanks to a carbon ceramic brake system, the hyper-GT goes from 100 km/h (62 mph) to a full stop in just 31 meters (101.7 feet).

All of the above figures have been revealed as the Automobili Pininfarina Battista has made its dynamic debut in the Middle East showcasing its dynamic capabilities on track at the Dubai Autodrome in the United Arab Emirates. The model's dynamic debut in the UAE follows its recent introduction to Saudi Arabia.

"Perfectly optimized weight distribution and low centre of gravity are at the heart of this result. The combination of bespoke chassis and suspension tuning, tyres proven over many thousands of test miles and four-motor torque vectoring delivering unprecedented power enables Battista to be the fastest accelerating road-legal car in the world." Paolo Dellacha, Automobili Pininfarina Chief Product and Engineering Officer

The Automobili Pininfarina Battista is the most powerful Italian car ever made, with 1,417 kilowatts (1,900 horsepower) and 2,340 Newton-meters (1,725 pound-feet) of torque produced by a quad-motor electric powertrain shared with the Rimac Nevera.

The four motors are powered by a 120-kWh battery that enables a WLTP range of up to 476 kilometers (295 miles)—the company also quotes an EPA combined range of 300 miles, but we find it hard to believe the EPA rating will best the WLTP one. Only 150 Battistas will be made, each priced from €2.2 million ($2.25 million).