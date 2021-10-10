Over two years after the Pininfarina Battista was unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show, customer deliveries are now upon us. The stunning Italian hypercar, which is based off the Rimac Nevera, was recently driven by Top Gear. In a very suave video, TG’s Jack Rix imagined what life would be like for the average Battista owner. Leaving a $7 million Miami home, Rix hopped into the Battista and started it up.

He went through the numerous dials and gauges showcasing power, climate, audio and driver seat information. Starting the Battista is a simple process, you just hit the on-button and twist to ‘D’. Now, with 1,900 bhp at your feet, things get interesting. The Battista has four electric motors paired with a 120kWh battery pack. 0-60 mph takes less than 2 seconds, meanwhile 0-186 mph takes less than 12. Charging from 0-80% can take just 40 minutes on the right fast charger and total range is 300 miles per charge. You never have to pay to charge up your Battista on public infrastructure, with Pininfarina giving owners a unique card that will always cover charging costs. A neat perk, although then again you are paying $2.4 million for the privilege.

Rix noted how, although the Battista is breathtakingly quick, that’s not its main point. It aims to combine the world’s finest materials with a stunning design. Customization options are limitless, with no two Battistas being the same. It appears then that the Battista is more grand tourer than barely street-legal racer. You can’t help but get Bugatti vibes from it.

The Battista actually makes quite a lot of noise for an EV. It has two external speakers, which make the car sound like it's “breathing” or “throbbing” according to Rix. The Battista is also very easy to drive and comfortable at low speeds. After driving it in downtown Miami, Rix took the Battista to the track to truly put it true its paces. He noted how the Battista’s insane acceleration is even more crazy when you factor in its heavy weight (4,850 lbs / 2,200 kg – around as much as an Audi A6). It handles brilliantly in dry conditions, with tremendous grip. Both the steering and brakes are excellent, meanwhile “Furiosa Mode” gives you full access to the Battista’s 1,900 horses whilst also making it feel half a ton lighter.

In summary, Rix admits on track the Battista can be a little intimidating given its massive power. However, in the right conditions it's truly remarkable. He describes it as "an amazing engineering achievement wrapped in a beautiful body”. Have $2.4 million to spare on an all-electric, tech-laden hypercar? It seems pretty hard to wrong with a Pininfarina Battista.