Automobili Pininfarina has unveiled a brand-new design concept called Pura Vision, which is said to introduce a "pioneering new era of electric luxury."

Described as a so-called electric Luxury Utility Vehicle (e-LUV), the Pura Vision will inspire the next generation of pure electric luxury vehicles from Automobili Pininfarina.

The new design study will make its public debut at Monterey Car Week (August 17-20), where it will appear alongside the Battista Edizione Nino Farina hyper GT and another new production vehicle from the brand.

You may not realize it by looking at the photos, but the Pura Vision is a big car. It's 205.3 inches (5,215 millimeters) long, 84.5 in (2,147 mm) wide (including mirrors), and 64.6 in (1,641 mm) high.

The concept mixes classic proportions and exquisite detailing, with its low hood and high fenders being inspired by the iconic 1947 Cisitalia, the first vehicle to enter the Museum of Modern Art's (MoMA) collection in New York.

Gallery: Automobili Pininfarina Pura Vision Concept

36 Photos

"Much more important than simply a concept previewing one forthcoming vehicle, PURA Vision presents a sharp, modern design philosophy inspired by the rich heritage of Pininfarina and defining an unmistakable recipe for a collection of beautiful new luxury cars." Paolo Dellach, Chief Executive Officer for Automobili Pininfarina

On the outside, highlights also include its narrow glasshouse, tri-opening pillarless doors, hidden headlights, ultra-slim daytime running lights, and ultra-slim horizontal LED lights.

The athletic body is painted Bianco Sestriere Gloss, in contrast with the exposed carbon fiber lower elements and gloss black floating roof. Seen from the side, the Pura Vision has a powerful stance thanks to the dramatic cab-rear proportions, short overhangs, and 23-inch alloy wheels painted matt black.

Automobili Pininfarina's striking concept also features an innovative panoramic roof with a fixed "biscotto" center section illuminated by a ring of LED lightning. This section connects the expansive windshield with the tailgate and also supports the large curved single-piece side windows, which form part of the Lounge Door openings on each side.

The front doors hinge upward while the back doors are rear-hinged, and in combination with the pillarless opening they provide unrestricted access to the spacious cabin featuring 2+2 seating.

Luxurious And Technology-Rich Cabin

The Pura Vision concept features a light, airy and welcoming cabin between the flat floor and panoramic glass roof. The interior is inspired by the world of luxury sailing yachts, with "floating" front seats that are suspended like the foil of a sailing craft and a center console that resembles the boom of a sail.

The expansive dashboard extends the lines of the hood into the cabin and accommodates an intuitive central touchscreen that rises from the console when needed, advanced digital instrumentation, and a head-up display – all configurable by the driver. In addition, the speakers in the headrests provide individual sound zones for each occupant.

The mix of materials is spectacular and includes charcoal leather, soft semi-aniline leather, signature textile fabric, exposed carbon fiber and anodized aluminum – all combining to make the Pura Vision's cabin a special place.

Unfortunately, Automobili Pininfarina did not reveal details about the all-electric powertrain. The company did say that the vehicles inspired by the Pura Vision will be conceived, designed and developed in Italy and will feature advanced technologies pioneered at the company's Digital Innovation Hub in Germany. Bring it on!