It's hard to believe, but it's been several years already since the Pininfarina Battista was announced. 2019 is when the electric hypercar made its debut, packing a powertrain from Rimac beneath a Pininfarina body. Production versions finally launched in 2022, and now, there's a new special edition that pays homage to both Pininfarina's history as well as Formula 1.

It's called the Battista Edizione Nino Farina, and as you might expect, Nino Farina is the inspiration for this model. He was the first official Formula One world champion, securing the title in 1950 driving an Alfa Romeo in the inaugural FIA World Championship of Drivers. His uncle was Battista Farina, founder of Pininfarina and the person for which the hypercar – Automobili Pininfarina's first full car – is named.

History lesson aside, Farina's legacy is given form through an appearance package that starts with a coat of Rosso Niro for the exterior, accented with flashes of white (Bianco Sestriere) and blue (Iconia Blu). Black sets off the roof and upper portions of the doors, with visible carbon fiber on the side mirrors, ground effects, and a plethora of trim items. Bespoke gold wheels and 01 side graphics complete the package on the outside.

Inside is awash with leather, including front seats that have mismatched colors on purpose. The driver sits on black while the passenger has tan, but both feature special Nino Farina branding. There's more blue and red in the cabin for contrast, not to mention carbon fiber and aluminum. Only five will be built, and each will wear a special door plate commemorating a specific moment of Farina's life. As such, no two cars will be identical.

There aren't any powertrain changes for the Edizione Nino Farina, but that's hardly necessary considering it's already generating 1,877 horsepower. Each wheel gets its own motor, powered by a 120 kWh battery pack. Under full throttle, the Battista can reach 60 mph in less than two seconds and continue on to a top speed of 217 mph. It's among the fastest production vehicles in the world, and if you're judicious with the throttle, the Battista can cover approximately 300 miles on a full charge.

Automobili Pininfarina doesn't mention a price for the Edizione Nino Farina, but with the standard Battista costing $2.2 million, you can rest assured this one is very expensive. You'll be able to see it in person, however, at the 2023 Goodwood Festival of Speed where it will make a public appearance and have a go at the famous hill.