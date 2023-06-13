American drivers should keep their eyes peeled for a Rimac Nevera cruising the streets because the first customer in the United States now has the 1,914-horsepower electric supercar. The automaker's team handled the delivery along with its New York-based dealer Manhattan Motorcars.

The buyer's Nevera has a body in Gunpowder Gray with a pearlescent finish. The wheels are the similar shade Gunmetal Infinitus, and there are gloss black calipers behind them. Unfortunately, there are no photos available of the vehicle's cabin, but Rimac reports it has Alcantara "with subtle green highlights."

Gallery: Rimac Nevera First Customer Delivery In United States

9 Photos

Rimac will make 150 units of the Nevera worldwide. The company reports that more are already in production for the US, and Americans hold some upcoming build slots. The automaker also has dealers in Canada and Mexico, so the supercar might show up throughout North America.

Rimac didn't specify what the Nevera costs in the United States. We reached out to the automaker to find out.

Two more Nevera deliveries will happen on June 18th at the Ohio State Fairgrounds in Columbus, Ohio. Mate Rimac will even be there in person to hand over the cars.

The Nevera packs four electric motors making a total of 1,914 horsepower and 1,714 pound-feet of torque. A 120.0-kilowatt-hour lithium-nickel-manganese-cobalt-oxide battery pack stores the juice for the system.

The powertrain provides world-beating performance. In May 2023, Rimac took the Nevera to a test track and set 23 new records. This included being the quickest production vehicle to go from 0 to 249 miles per hour and back to 0, with a time of 29.94 seconds. The Koenigsegg Regera previously held this title by completing the run in 31.49 seconds.

The timing equipment showed the Rimac reaching 60 miles per hour in 1.74 seconds. It completed the quarter-mile in 8.25 seconds and the standing mile in 20.59 seconds.

Customer cars have an electronically limited top speed of 219 mph. However, the company pushed the Nevera to 256 mph on a test track.

More records might be on the horizon for the Nevera. A recent spy video shows one lapping the Nürburgring Nordschleife, leading to a suspicion the company might try for a lap record around the famous track.

As of June 2023, the Tesla Model S Plaid holds the record for production EVs around the 'Ring with a time of 7 minutes and 25.231 seconds. It took the title from the Porsche Taycan Turbo S that lapped the circuit in 7 minutes and 33 seconds.