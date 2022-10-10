According to the Förderverein GreenTeam Uni Stuttgart e.V., they've officially set a new Guinness World Record. The team succeeded in its "Mission World Record" and has actually already received official confirmation from Guinness that it holds the new record for the quickest-accelerating EV ever built.

Until recently, the quickest-accelerating EV was the Tesla Model S Plaid, which the automaker says can zoom from zero to 60 mph in just shy of two seconds. Publications have proven that the prospects of actually pulling off that number are slim, requiring very specific conditions and including rollout. Regardless, it's still super impressive.

Rimac's Nevera electric supercar is also capable of rocketing to 60 mph in fewer than two seconds, though it's much more expensive than the Plaid and not available in quantity. Regardless, it's becoming clear that Tesla's two-second time can and will be beaten. Even less performance-oriented EVs, such as electric pickup trucks, are pulling off runs from zero to 60 mph in three or four seconds, which seems crazy.

At any rate, in this particular case, we're not talking about a Tesla Model S, Porsche Taycan, Rimac, or Lucid rival. Instead, the new world record-holder is the 381-pound "self-developed" E0711-11 EVO. The tiny carbon-fiber one-seater was developed by the University of Stuttgart's 20-student GreenTeam.

The all-wheel-drive EV makes just 241 horsepower from its four-wheel hub motors and 7.67 kWh battery pack. It pulled off a sprint from zero to 62 mph (100 km/h) in just 1.461 seconds, and there's a video to prove it. Officials from the Guinness World Record were on site to watch the blazing quick EV and record the official record on October 6, 2022.

Motor1.com notes that the E0711-11 EVO is quite a bit quicker than a Formula E car, which can scoot to 62 mph in just under three seconds.

While this is a one-off purpose-built project car that's far from practical, it's just further proof of the incredible potential of fully electric powertrains.